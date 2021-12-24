The New York Knicks Have Announced That They Signed An NBA Veteran

The New York Knicks have announced that they have signed NBA veteran Danuel House to a 10-day contract, and the announcement from the team can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below.

House has played for the Washington Wizards, Phoenix Suns and Houston Rockets over the last five seasons.

In 2019 he shot nearly 42% from the three-point range for a Rockets team that went 53-29.

He also averaged career-high 10.5 points per game the next season.

Right now, the Knicks have been struggling.

They went 41-31 last season, and then got off to a 5-1 start in their first six games this season.

However, they are now 14-18 in 32 games, and have gone just 9-17 in their last 26 games, and are just 3-7 in their last ten games.

They are currently the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference, which is out of the playoff picture.

Related stories on NBA basketball