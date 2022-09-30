Former 3rd Overall Pick Has Been Traded To The Houston Rockets

NBA training camp has already begun for all 30 NBA teams, and the first preseason game will take place on Friday morning (6 A.M. Eastern Time in Japan) between the Golden State Warriors and Washington Wizards.

Teams have made many rosters moves in preparation for training camp and the preseason by signing and waiving players over the last few weeks.

On Thursday evening, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported a trade between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets that involved former third overall pick Derrick Favors.

Woj: "ESPN Sources: The Oklahoma City Thunder are trading Derrick Favors, Ty Jerome, Moe Harkless, Theo Maledon and a 2025 second-round pick via Atlanta to the Houston Rockets for David Nwaba, Sterling Brown, Trey Burke and Marquese Chriss."

Woj also added: "Cap-centric deal for both teams: Thunder gain two trade exceptions and drop about $10M under luxury tax. Rockets get a second-round pick for taking on $1M in salary. Favors will have value as a backup center, or elsewhere on a trade in marketplace too."

Favors has played in the NBA for 12 seasons and has career averages of 10.6 points and 7.1 rebounds per contest in 790 regular season games.

As Wojnarowski notes, he will have value.

The Thunder and the Rockets were at the bottom of the standings last season, and they are not expected to be much better this year.

They have tons of young talent but are currently both in rebuilding mode.

The Thunder will play their first game of the 2022-23 regular season on the road against the Denver Nuggets on Oct. 19, while the Rockets will be in Atlanta facing off against the Hawks on the same night.