Rockets And Bucks Starting Lineups

The Houston Rockets and Milwaukee Bucks are facing off in Wisconsin on Saturday night.

For the game, both teams have announced their starting lineups as relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Rockets will start Porter Jr., Green, Martin, Smith Jr., Garuba on Saturday."

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Bucks will start Holiday, Carter, Allen, Giannis, Lopez on Saturday."

The Rockets are 0-2 heading into the night after losing to the Atlanta Hawks and Memphis Grizzlies in their first two games.

They are coming off a tough season where they were the worst team in the NBA, but they have solid young talent on the roster to build with.

Jalen Green, who was the second overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, is averaging 24.5 points per contest to start to the season.

In a few seasons, they could be a team who ends up being good.

As for the Bucks, they are 1-0 after defeating the Philadelphia 76ers on the road in Pennsylvania in their first game.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has established himself as one of the best players in the history of the NBA, and the Bucks have been one of the top teams in the NBA over the last few seasons.

In 2021, they won the NBA Championship over the Phoenix Suns, and last season they were the third seed in the Eastern Conference and lost to the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the second round.

They will likely be one of the top teams in the east once again this season.