Houston Rockets Make Roster Adjustment On Tuesday

The Houston Rockets assigned two-way forward Darius Days to the Rio Grande Valley Vipers in the NBA G League on Tuesday.

The Houston Rockets currently find themselves in the midst of a rebuild and as a result, they currently own one of the worst records in the league at 10-23 on the season.

Looking to get the most out of their young players, the Rockets are building for the future right now and they have a lot of youth on their roster, including those on two-way contracts.

One of those players is Darius Days, an undrafted forward out of LSU in his rookie season.

Looking to prove himself with Houston, Days has been working a lot with both the Houston Rockets and their G League affiliates, the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, and on Tuesday, he was sent back down to the G League by the Rockets.

Days, 23, has not played in a game for the Rockets this season.

Going undrafted this past offseason, Days was initially picked up by the Miami Heat on a two-way deal and he was waived before the start of the season on October 9.

Shortly after, the Rockets picked him up off of waivers, signing him to a two-way contract.

While it is unknown whether or not Darius Days will spend the entirety of the 2022-23 season with the Rockets, he is an athletic and versatile forward that does have room to grow.

In college, Days averaged 10.3 points and 6.5 rebounds per game while shooting 60.7 percent from the floor and 35.3 percent from three-point range over the course of four seasons at LSU.

His ability to play out on the perimeter and in the low-post is what made him an intriguing undrafted target for a handful of teams and depending on what Houston does ahead of the trade deadline, Days could wind up seeing some time at the NBA-level by the end of the season.

For now though, he will continue to gain reps and work on his craft in the G League.

