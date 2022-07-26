Houston Rockets Re-Sign Bruno Fernando In Free Agency

Moving Christian Wood to the Dallas Mavericks and re-signing Jae’Sean Tate to a new contract, the Houston Rockets have remained engaged with maintaining and building their young core this offseason.

On Tuesday, the team agreed to terms on a new contract with big man Bruno Fernando, sources told SI Fastbreak.

Fernando, 23, was dealt to the Rockets ahead of the trade deadline from the Boston Celtics in a deal that sent Daniel Theis to Boston.

Playing in a total of 10 games with Houston, Fernando averaged 6.9 points, 4.0 rebounds and shot 70.7% from the floor. His best performance came against the Sacramento Kings on March 30, as the 6-foot-9 big man scored 17 points and finished the game with 10 rebounds as well.

Proving to be a big body in the paint on both ends of the floor that can not only rebound, but finish on the interior offensively, Bruno Fernando should definitely see a handful of playing time off-the-bench during the 2022-23 season for the Houston Rockets.

With Christian Wood gone, there are opportunities to be had in the Rockets’ frontcourt, which is why Fernando has a chance to prove himself during training camp to be the team’s No. 2 option behind second-year center Alperen Sengun.

The signing of Fernando now takes the Houston Rockets to a total of 20 players this offseason, the maximum amount of players a team is allowed to have under contract at one time.

Bruno Fernando's new contract with the Rockets is an exhibit-10 contract, meaning that his deal is not guaranteed for the 2022-23 season and he will be fighting for a roster spot in training camp, which is set to begin near the end of September.