Skip to main content
Houston Rockets Expected To Take Paolo Banchero In 2022 NBA Draft

Houston Rockets Expected To Take Paolo Banchero In 2022 NBA Draft

The 2022 NBA Draft is set to take place on June 23 and the Houston Rockets are preparing to take Duke forward Paolo Banchero if he is still available for them.

The 2022 NBA Draft is set to take place on June 23 and the Houston Rockets are preparing to take Duke forward Paolo Banchero if he is still available for them.

The Houston Rockets are preparing for the 2022 NBA Draft with the mindset of selecting Duke forward Paolo Banchero with their third overall pick, league sources told SI Fastbreak.

While the Orlando Magic own the first overall pick and the Oklahoma City Thunder own the second overall pick in next week’s draft, the Rockets are confident that Jabari Smith Jr. and Chet Holmgren will be the first two picks, in no particular order, paving a way for Banchero to fall to Houston.

Throughout the pre-draft process, Banchero has been the name at the top of Houston’s draft board and if they had the first overall selection this year, there is wide speculation amongst league circles that the Rockets would very likely be selecting Paolo Banchero.

Not only did the team spend time with Banchero at the NBA Draft Combine in May, but he worked out for the team recently and the team was obviously impressed with what they saw given the surprising move to trade Christian Wood on Wednesday night.

Moving Wood to the Dallas Mavericks in a package that landed them Sterling Brown, Trey Burke, Marquese Chriss, Boban Marjanovic and the No. 26 overall selection in this year’s draft, the Rockets have opened up a spot in their frontcourt for a power-forward of Banchero’s potential to pair alongside 2021 first-rounder Alperen Sengun.

The only question mark surrounding the Rockets heading into the 2022 NBA Draft now lies in the hands of the Thunder, who currently own the second overall pick, one pick ahead of the Rockets, and have been relatively quiet on their intentions in the draft.

Some around the league believe that if Jabari Smith Jr. goes first overall to the Orlando Magic, that the Thunder would be more than happy to take Chet Holmgren, but both Banchero and Holmgren have fans within Oklahoma City’s front-office, multiple sources confirm to SI Fastbreak. Not to mention, the Thunder recently brought in Smith for a workout.

A wrench could be thrown in Houston Rockets’ plans for next Thursday’s draft should Paolo Banchero go second overall to the Thunder, but as of right now, early indications are that Banchero will be on the board for them with this third overall selection.

With some calling him the best overall prospect in this year’s draft given his offensive prowess, Banchero would slide right into a starting spot in Houston alongside last year’s second overall pick Jalen Green and some other first-round talent in Kevin Porter Jr. and Alperen Sengun.

Following Wednesday night’s trade with the Mavericks, the Rockets now have the Nos. 3, 17 and 26 picks in next Thursday’s draft, the team hoping they will be able to select Paolo Banchero with their third pick. 

Tags
terms:
NBANba RumorsHouston RocketsNBA NewsPaolo Banchero2022 NBA Draft

USATSI_17692562_168388303_lowres
News

Houston Rockets Expected To Take Paolo Banchero In 2022 NBA Draft

By Brett Siegeljust now
USATSI_18059080_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Star NBA Player Has Been Traded

By Ben Stinar23 minutes ago
USATSI_18290907_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Celtics Injury Report For Game 6 Of NBA Finals

By Ben Stinar28 minutes ago
USATSI_18514283_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Warriors Injury Report For Game 6 Against Celtics

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_18532670_168388303_lowres
News

2022 NBA Finals: How to Watch Warriors at Celtics Game 6 on Thursday

By Brett Siegel4 hours ago
USATSI_18422623_168388303_lowres-2
News

Warriors-Celtics: Ticket Prices Plummeting For Game 6

By Ben Stinar17 hours ago
USATSI_17209766_168388303_lowres
News

Possible Trade Destinations For Pistons Forward Jerami Grant

By Brett Siegel18 hours ago
USATSI_18498926_168388303_lowres-2
Injuries

Boston Celtics Release Game 6 Injury Report Against Golden State Warriors

By Ben Stinar19 hours ago
USATSI_18514317_168388303_lowres
News

Warriors Tweet Out Viral Photo Of Steph Curry Before Game 6

By Ben Stinar19 hours ago