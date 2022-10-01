Houston Rockets Officially Announce 8-Player Trade

The Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder were the two worst teams in the Western Conference last season.

The Thunder (24-58) were the 14th seed, while the Rockets (20-62) were the 15th seed.

That being said, both teams have young talent, so they could be contenders for the NBA Playoffs in a few seasons.

The Rockets have 2022 third overall pick Jabari Smith Jr., 2021 second overall pick Jalen Green and talented scorer Kevin Porter Jr.

As for the Thunder, they have Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey and Chet Holmgren to go with a ton of future draft picks.

On Friday, the Rockets announced an eight-player trade that took place between the two teams that included 2010 third overall pick Derrick Favors.

Hannah Peery via the Rockets website: "The Houston Rockets today announced they have traded Sterling Brown, Trey Burke, Marquese Chriss, and David Nwaba to Oklahoma City in exchange for Derrick Favors, Maurice Harkless, Ty Jerome, Théo Maledon [tay-oh mal-eh-DOAN], a 2026 second round pick, and cash considerations."

Favors is coming off a season where he averaged 5.3 points and 4.7 rebounds per contest in 39 games with the Thunder.

That being said, he is only 31 years old and has career averages of 10.6 points 7.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest in 790 games.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski was the first to report the deal, and he mentioned that "Favors will have value."

Woj: "Cap-centric deal for both teams: Thunder gain two trade exceptions and drop about $10M under luxury tax. Rockets get a second-round pick for taking on $1M in salary. Favors will have value as a backup center, or elsewhere on a trade in marketplace too."

On Oct. 19, the Rockets will play their first game of the 2022-23 NBA season on the road against Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena.

Meanwhile, the Oklahoma City Thunder will be in Minnesota on the same night, taking on the Timberwolves at the Target Center.