Houston Rockets Officially Waive Former 3rd Overall Pick

The first game of the 2022-23 NBA regular season will occur on October 18 between the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers in Massachusetts.

Meanwhile, the Houston Rockets will open up their season on the road at State Farm Arena against Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks on Oct. 19.

With the season just one day away, teams are finalizing their rosters for opening night.

On Monday, Hoops Rumors relayed that the Rockets have officially waived former third-overall pick Derrick Favors (Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium had previously reported that it was likely).

Favors spent last season playing for the Oklahoma City Thunder where he averaged 5.7 points and 4.7 rebounds per contest in 39 regular season games.

Over the offseason, he was sent to the Rockets in a trade that included eight different players.

Both the Thunder and Rockets were two of the worst teams in the entire NBA this past season.

They have talent but are in total rebuilding modes, so neither team made much sense for the 31-year-old veteran to be on.

Favors was drafted out of Georgia Tech by the New Jersey Nets in the 2011 NBA Draft, and he has also played for the Utah Jazz and New Orleans Pelicans.

He has played in 790 regular season games and has averages of 10.6 points and 7.1 rebounds per contest.

There are plenty of teams that will be contenders (or playoff teams) that could use him.

Therefore, it would be no surprise to see someone pick him up soon.