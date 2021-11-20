Publish date:
Houston Rockets' Starting Lineup Against The New York Knicks
The Houston Rockets have announced their starting lineup for Saturday's game with the New York Knicks.
Last season the Rockets had the worst record in the entire NBA, and this year they appear to be not much better.
Through their first 15 games they are 1-14, and are clearly a team that is just trying to develop young players right now, and winning is not the goal this season.
They drafted Jalen Green with the second overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.
As for the Knicks, they started out the season 5-1, but have since cooled down a little bit as they have an 8-7 record in their first 15 games.
