Houston Rockets Waive Former 6th Overall Pick

On Saturday, the Houston Rockets waived Willie Cauley-Stein. The 29-year-old was the sixth overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft by the Sacramento Kings.
The Houston Rockets finished their preseason on Friday evening with a 122-114 win on the road over the Indiana Pacers.

They had a 3-1 record in four exhibition games, picking up wins over the San Antonio Spurs, Toronto Raptors and Pacers (their one loss came against the Miami Heat).

With the season approaching, teams continue to trim their rosters, and on Saturday, the Rockets waived Willie Cauley-Stein and Pierria Henry (h/t Hoops Rumors). 

Cauley-Stein star was the sixth overall pick out of Kentucky in the 2015 NBA Draft by the Sacramento Kings.

He spent the first four seasons of his career with the Kings, and the past few seasons, he has bounced around.

Since 2019-2020, he has played for the Golden State Warriors, Dallas Mavericks and Philadelphia 76ers.

His career averages are 8.7 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest in 422 regular season games.

One of the best years of his career came in 2018 when he averaged 12.8 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest in 73 games for the Kings.

In 2021, he also played in six NBA Playoff games for the Mavs.

He is still just 29 years old, so he will be an intriguing free agent if he clears waivers.

As for Henry, he is 29 years old and spent this past season playing for Fenerbahce.

Last season, the Rockets were the worst team in the NBA, with a 20-62 record. 

They will play their first game of the 2022-23 NBA regular season on Oct. 19 in Atlanta against the Hawks. 

