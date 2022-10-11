Houston Rockets Waive Veteran Forward Maurice Harkless

Cutting their roster size down ahead of the start of the 2022-23 NBA season, the Houston Rockets will be waiving veteran forward Maurice Harkless, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Harkless, 29, was recently traded from the Oklahoma City Thunder to the Houston Rockets this offseason in an eight-player trade that also involved the likes of Derrick Favors, Theo Maledon, Ty Jerome, Marquese Chriss, David Nwaba, Trey Burke and Sterling Brown.

Prior to being dealt to the Rockets, Harkless was traded from the Sacramento Kings to the Atlanta Hawks in July and then he was dealt to Oklahoma City in September via Atlanta.

In a total of 10 NBA seasons, Harkless has played for the Portland Trail Blazers, Orlando Magic, Los Angeles Clippers, New York Knicks, Miami Heat and most recently the Sacramento Kings. Playing in a total of 621 games, Harkless has averaged 6.9 points and 3.5 rebounds in about 22.6 minutes per game for his career.

Now, Maurice Harkless will become a free agent and could very well draw some interest at some point during the 2022-23 regular season. Given that injuries always affect teams throughout the year, Harkless will very likely earn another chance to prove himself in this league, especially given that he has always been known to be a physical defensive player who is capable of playing out on the perimeter offensively.

The Houston Rockets still find themselves searching for answers entering the 2022-23 season, as they have been rebuilding ever since they traded James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets in 2021.

Jalen Green, Kevin Porter Jr. and 2022 third overall pick Jabari Smith Jr. highlight the Rockets roster entering the new season and this young team is set to begin the new year on October 19, as they will travel to Atlanta to take on the Hawks.