How Al Horford’s Deal Stacks Up Against 2025 NBA FA Centers
Al Horford’s time with the Boston Celtics has officially run its course. The veteran center has agreed to terms on a deal with the Golden State Warriors.
According to a report, Horford has signed a two-year deal with the Warriors ahead of the 2025-2026 NBA season. One key detail in the contract is that Horford has a player option attached to the second season.
via @MikeAScotto: Update: Al Horford has a second-year player option in his two-year, $12 million deal with the Golden State Warriors, league sources told @hoopshype. Horford is expected to start at center and is eager to compete for another championship. Deal negotiated by agent Jason Glushon.
At 39 years old, Horford has gas left in the tank. While the Celtics would’ve welcomed him back, the upcoming season is a major question mark for the 2024 NBA Champions.
Jayson Tatum’s Achilles tear derailed Boston’s chances of advancing to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2025. The star forward could miss the entire 2025-2026 NBA season. In addition to the key injury, the Celtics parted ways with key players from their championship squad, as Jrue Holiday is in Portland and Kristaps Porzingis is in Atlanta.
There’s been some speculation that Horford would’ve returned to the Celtics if those circumstances were different, but the reality is that the Celtics are believed to be in a gap year. Horford wants to compete for a title every year he’s on the court moving forward.
How Horford’s Warriors Deal Stacks Up With 2025 Free Agent Centers
Horford’s days of securing a Myles Turner-type deal in free agency ($108.8 million over four years) are behind him.
Depending on the exact value over two seasons, Horford is likely to be in the top eight range for centers from the 2025 free agency class.
The best comparison is Day’Ron Sharpe, who returned to the Brooklyn Nets on a two-year contract. Sharpe secured a reported $12.5 million deal over two years. The biggest difference is that Sharpe’s option for the second season will be a team option for the Nets.
The closest center to Horford and Shape is the Detroit Pistons' big man, Paul Reed. After spending his first season with the Pistons, Reed hit the free agency market and secured a $10.9 million deal. According to Spotrac, it’s guaranteed for both seasons.
Horford, a five-time All-Star, brings over 1,100 games of experience to the championship-ready Warriors. Last season, Horford averaged 9.0 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game. He made 42 percent of his shots from the field and shot threes at a 36 percent clip.