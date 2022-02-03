Watch Brandon Ingram Get Ejected

Skip to main content
How Did Brandon Ingram Get Ejected For This?

Brandon Ingram got ejected from Tuesday's game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Detroit Pistons. Ingram began his career with the Los Angeles Lakers as the second overall pick out of Duke in 2016. He's in his third season with the Pelicans.

The New Orleans Pelicans beat the Detroit Pistons 111-101 in Michigan on Tuesday night, but at the end of the game one of their best players got ejected.  

Brandon Ingram got ejected for his celebration after blocking Frank Jackson's shot. 

The clip of what happened can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Bleacher Report. 

There was only 1:43 left in the game, but the level of taunting did not seem to warrant the punishment.   

Ingram finished the night with 26 points, three rebounds and four assists. 

Zion Williamson has yet to play this season, so Ingram has been their best player. 

He was an All-Star in 2020, and after starting out his career on the Los Angeles Lakers is in his third season with the Pelicans. 

