How Far Off is Nikola Jokic From Leading the NBA in 3 Key Categories?
The fall-off certainly isn’t approaching Nikola Jokic. After he came second in the MVP vote last season, Jokic is still dominating for the Denver Nuggets, despite his scoring being down.
Last year, Jokic had his best scoring season. In 70 games, he averaged 29.6 points per game, exceeding his previous career-high of 27.1 points, which marked the second year he won the league’s MVP award.
While consistent high scoring typically helps lead the charge in MVP votes, Jokic’s value as a triple-double threat is what has truly made him great over the years.
This season, Jokic is averaging a triple-double and leading the league in two key categories.
Where Does Jokic Lead the NBA So Far?
Following a Denver victory over the Sacramento Kings, where Jokic logged 34 points, seven rebounds, 14 assists, four steals, and two blocks, Jokic maintains a spot at the top of the rebounding and assists list.
How far off is Jokic from leading the league in all three major categories? Well, the scoring dip is where it hurts. With 22.7 points per game, Jokic is 25th in the NBA just a little over two weeks in. He trails some notable names such as Zion Williamson, Alperen Sengun, and Keyonte George.
Leading the NBA in three major categories would be a historical feat, although leading the league in two also wouldn’t be anything to overlook.
Wilt Chamberlain is the only player to lead the NBA in rebounds and assists during the same season, while Nate Archibald is the only player to lead the league in points and assists in the same year.
There’s still a lot of basketball left to be played, but so far, Jokic seems to have a shot at earning one of those titles for himself.
In six games so far, Jokic has averaged 13.2 rebounds and 11.3 assists. On Monday, the Nuggets’ win over the Sacramento Kings allowed them to secure a 4-2 record. The Nuggets are now tied for sixth place with the Los Angeles Clippers in the Western Conference.
The Nuggets will get Tuesday off before returning to the court to take on the Miami Heat at home on Wednesday. After that, they’ll face the Golden State Warriors for NBA Cup action.
