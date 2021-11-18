The New York Knicks Are Still Paying This Player

Skip to main content
    • November 18, 2021
    How Is It Possible? The 8th Highest Paid Player On The New York Knicks This Season Hasn't Played For The Team Since 2018
    Publish date:

    How Is It Possible? The 8th Highest Paid Player On The New York Knicks This Season Hasn't Played For The Team Since 2018

    The New York Knicks are still paying former All-Star center Joakim Noah. He has not played for the team since 2018.
    Author:

    The New York Knicks are still paying former All-Star center Joakim Noah. He has not played for the team since 2018.

    The New York Knicks are 8-6 this season, and coming off of a season in which they made the postseason for the first time in seven years. 

    Yet, the eighth highest paid player on their roster has not played for the team since the 2018 season. 

    That's right. 

    Joakim Noah is still being paid by the Knicks this season. 

    According to Spotrac, he will make $6,431,666, which is more money than players like Kevin Knox, Mitchell Robinson and Immanuel Quickely will make this season. 

    Noah signed with the Knicks in the summer of 2016 for a massive 4-year, $72 million contract. 

    Unfortunately, he was never the same player that he was in Chicago on the Bulls and only played 53 games for the Knicks over two seasons before being waived. 

    The Knicks used the stretch provision to pay out the rest of the money that they owed Noah (see tweet below from ESPN's Bobby Marks in 2018). 

    • KUZMA AND THE WIZARDS ARE ROLLING: The Washington Wizards traded Russell Westbrook before the start of the season and have a new-look roster. Yet, they look fantastic to start the season, and after they got their tenth win on Monday night over the New Orleans Pelicans, Kyle Kuzma tweeted about their winning streak. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have the best record in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

    USATSI_16196601_168388303_lowres-3
    News

    The New York Knicks Are Still Paying This Player

    23 seconds ago
    USATSI_17183192_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Cole Anthony Tweeted After The Magic Beat The Knicks

    46 seconds ago
    USATSI_17068533_168388303_lowres
    News

    Tristan Thompson Had A Lot To Say After The Sacramento Kings Lost To The Minnesota Timberwolves

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_17183668_168388303_lowres
    News

    Damian Lillard And The Portland Trail Blazers Pick Up Big Win Over The Chicago Bulls

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_17183429_168388303_lowres
    News

    Watch Lonzo Ball Play Incredible Defense On Damian Lillard In The Bulls-Trail Blazers Game

    8 hours ago
    USATSI_15893324_168388303_lowres
    News

    Opinion: After Getting Blown Out By The Warriors It's Time For The Nets To Move Kyrie Irving

    9 hours ago
    USATSI_16961616_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Steph Curry Said After The Warriors Beat The Nets

    9 hours ago
    USATSI_16960502_168388303_lowres
    News

    Chicago Bulls' Starting Lineup Against The Portland Trail Blazers

    9 hours ago
    USATSI_16008968_168388303_lowres
    News

    Damian Lillard's Official Injury Status For Bulls-Trail Blazers Game On Wednesday

    12 hours ago