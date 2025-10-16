How Keegan Murray’s New Deal Stacks Up With Top NBA Draft Mates
Keegan Murray’s tough week just got a lot better.
The Sacramento Kings’ young veteran might be dealing with a setback, but the team still took care of him with an impressive rookie extension.
According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Murray will be the latest member of the 2022 NBA Draft class to land a notable multi-year extension, which will go into play in 2026.
via @ShamsCharania: Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray has agreed to a five-year, $140 million rookie contract extension with the franchise, Mark Bartelstein and Kyle McAlarney of @PrioritySports tell ESPN. Massive new deal for the Kings to lock in their 2022 No. 4 overall pick through 2030-31.
During the 2022 NBA Draft, the Kings invested their fourth-overall pick into Murray, who was wrapping up a two-year stint at Iowa. He appeared in 66 games in the NCAA, averaging 25.4 minutes.
Murray’s stock would drive up during an impressive sophomore season. In 35 games, he posted averages of 23.5 points, 8.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.3 steals, and 1.9 blocks per game.
When he landed on the Kings, he started 78 of 80 games during his rookie season. By averaging 12.2 points and 4.6 rebounds, Murray earned a sure starting role moving forward.
After wrapping up his third season, with 12.4 points per game and 6.7 rebounds per game in 76 matchups, Murray earned a major investment from the Kings. He became the fourth player in the top five from his draft class to earn a big extension.
Keegan Murray’s New Deal Comparisons
Jabari Smith Jr - Houston Rockets
Taken right before Murray, Smith was selected out of Auburn. At age 23, Smith is slated to make a reported $23.6 million for the 2026-2027 season. It will be the first year of a $122 million contract.
Chet Holmgren - Oklahoma City Thunder
Heading into the NBA, Holmgren was getting a lot of love for potentially becoming the No. 1 pick out of Gonzaga. The Orlando Magic passed up on him. The Thunder clearly felt great about that, having Holmgren help them win an NBA Championship in 2025. The Thunder star will make a reported $240.7 million over five years.
Paolo Banchero - Orlando Magic
The Magic surely don’t feel like they took on a bust. Paolo Banchero has been impressive out of Duke, helping a struggling organization turn into a playoff threat. The 22-year-old earned a $240.7 million deal over the next five years. He has a player option for the 2030-2031 season.