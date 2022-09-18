Skip to main content
How Many Days Away Is The 2022-23 NBA Season?

How Many Days Away Is The 2022-23 NBA Season?

The 2022-23 NBA season is just one month away from tipping off. The Boston Celtics will host the Philadelphia 76ers in the first game, while the Golden State Warriors will host the Los Angeles Lakers in the second game.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The 2021-22 NBA season ended back in June when the Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the NBA Finals to win their fourth title in the last eight seasons.  

NBA fans will be excited to learn that the 2022-23 NBA season will tip off one month from Sunday.  

On October 18, the Philadelphia 76ers will visit the Celtics in Massachusetts to play the first game of the new season. 

Following the east coast game, the TNT broadcast will head out west to show the Warriors hosting LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California. 

Last season, the 76ers lost in the second-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Miami Heat, but they have marquee players in James Harden and Joel Embiid. 

Meanwhile, the Lakers missed the postseason this past year, but they are one of the most popular teams in the league and feature James, Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis. 

Preseason and training camps are approaching rapidly fast as well. 

On September 24, some teams will open up training camps, while others will start on September 27. 

The first preseason game is just 12 days away when the Warriors will play the Washington Wizards in Tokyo, Japan. 

In addition to the NBA season, the NFL and college football have already returned, and the MLB is in the middle of the most exciting part of the regular season. 

Therefore, it is a great time to be a fan of sports. 

USATSI_18569402_168388303_lowres
News

How Many Days Away Is The 2022-23 NBA Season?

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18692645_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Opinion: This Team Should Sign LiAngelo Ball

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17955350_168388303_lowres
News

Update Given On Miles Bridges Status This Offseason

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_18047568_168388303_lowres (1)
News

New York Knicks Announce Signing Of Former Player

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18608516_168388303_lowres
News

Minnesota Timberwolves Reportedly Sign Former Denver Nuggets Player

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_14012955_168388303_lowres
News

The Milwaukee Bucks Signed A New Player And Then Waived Him

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17933627_168388303_lowres (1)
News

Pistons Reportedly Waive Player They Just Signed

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18237032_168388303_lowres (1)
Rumors

Opinion: The Memphis Grizzlies Should Trade For This $20 Million Sharpshooter

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17978755_168388303_lowres
Rumors

These 4 NBA Teams Reportedly Discussed A Massive Multi-Team Trade

By Ben Stinar