How Many Days Away Is The 2022-23 NBA Season?

The 2021-22 NBA season ended back in June when the Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the NBA Finals to win their fourth title in the last eight seasons.

NBA fans will be excited to learn that the 2022-23 NBA season will tip off one month from Sunday.

On October 18, the Philadelphia 76ers will visit the Celtics in Massachusetts to play the first game of the new season.

Following the east coast game, the TNT broadcast will head out west to show the Warriors hosting LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

Last season, the 76ers lost in the second-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Miami Heat, but they have marquee players in James Harden and Joel Embiid.

Meanwhile, the Lakers missed the postseason this past year, but they are one of the most popular teams in the league and feature James, Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis.

Preseason and training camps are approaching rapidly fast as well.

On September 24, some teams will open up training camps, while others will start on September 27.

The first preseason game is just 12 days away when the Warriors will play the Washington Wizards in Tokyo, Japan.

In addition to the NBA season, the NFL and college football have already returned, and the MLB is in the middle of the most exciting part of the regular season.

Therefore, it is a great time to be a fan of sports.