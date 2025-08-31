How Many NBA Teams Did Jeremy Lin Play For?
Jeremy Lin has called it a career. At age 37, the former NBA player has officially decided to hang up his sneakers and look forward to what’s next.
On Saturday night, Lin, a former undrafted talent out of Harvard, posted an emotional message to Instagram to announce his decision to step away officially. He leaves the game of basketball after putting together a lengthy career over the past 15 years.
Jeremy Lin’s Message
via @jlin7 on Instagram: “As athletes, we are always aware that the possibility of retirement is never far away. I’ve spent my 15 year career knowing that one day I would have to walk away, and yet actually saying goodbye to basketball today has been the hardest decision I’ve ever made.
It's been the honor of a lifetime to compete against the fiercest competitors under the brightest lights and to challenge what the world thought was possible for someone who looks like me. I've lived out my wildest childhood dreams to play in front of fans all around the world. I will forever be the kid who felt fully alive everytime I touched a basketball.
So many people have sacrificed and poured into my journey, more than I could ever repay. Thank you all for believing in me, for walking with me, for celebrating my highs and picking me up in my lows. This is a ride I never wanted to end but I know it’s time. I will forever miss playing basketball in front of you all but our time will go beyond just playing. Here’s to what’s ahead.
Love you all ❤️”
How Many NBA Teams Did Jeremy Linn Play For?
In 2010, Lin got his start in the NBA with the Golden State Warriors’ organization. He appeared in 29 games during his rookie season, averaging 9.8 minutes per outing.
During his second NBA season, Linn joined the New York Knicks after a brief preseason stint with the Houston Rockets. Although his run with the Knicks would last 35 games, it was one of the most notable stretches by a player of the 2010s as it was dubbed “Linsanity.”
With the Knicks, Lin averaged 15 points while shooting 45 percent from the field. He also averaged six assists per game, along with three rebounds and two steals.
The Kicks run put Lin on the map. The Rockets gave him a second chance, which led the guard to play all 82 games for Houston during the 2012-2013 NBA season. He averaged 13 points and six assists with the Rockets, knocking down 44 percent of his threes.
Lin’s run with the Rockets ended after two years. He joined the Los Angeles Lakers for the 2014-2015 NBA season. After his time with the Lakers, Linn joined the Charlotte Hornets for the 2015-2016 season. Then, he joined the Brooklyn Nets for two years.
The 2017-2018 run with the Nets would last just one game for Lin. He suffered a season-ending injury, which forced his recovery up until the day he was traded in July of 2018. Lin ended up on the Atlanta Hawks. During the 2018-2019 NBA season, he reached a buyout.
Lin’s NBA career concluded with the Toronto Raptors. In 2018-2019, Linn appeared in 23 games for the Raptors, picking up three starts. He averaged 19 minutes on the court, posting averages of seven points, two assists, and three rebounds, while shooting 37 percent from the field. That year, Lin appeared in eight playoff games for the Raptors, who won the 2019 NBA Finals.
At the time, Lin didn’t realize it would be his final NBA season, but it was capped off with a Finals victory.
When he wrapped up his NBA career, Lin had played for eight NBA teams.
The veteran guard had runs outside of the NBA from 2019 up until 2025.