Here's How Many Points LeBron James Needs To Average To Break The All-Time Scoring Record

LeBron James is currently second on the all-time scoring list only behind Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

James has 37,062 points scored, while Abdul-Jabbar has 38,387 points scored.

According to ClutchPoints, James will only need to average 16.2 points per game next season to break the record.

For reference, James has averaged at least 25.0 points per game during every season minus his rookie season when he averaged 20.9 points per game as a teenager.

Essentially, he is going to be the NBA's leading scorer of all-time as long as he stays heathy next year.

The accomplishment will be another major addition to his legendary resume as a basketball player.

James began his career on the Cleveland Cavaliers after being drafted with the first overall pick out of high school in the 2003 NBA Draft.

He played in Cleveland until the summer of 2010 when he joined Dwyane Wade, Chris Bosh and the Miami Heat.

With the Heat, he went to the NBA Finals four times in a row, and won two titles during that span.

Those were the first two titles of his career.

In the summer of 2014, he returned back to Cleveland and went to the NBA Finals another four times in a row.

They won the NBA Championship in 2016.

In the summer of 2018, he joined the Lakers, so next season will be his fifth year with the franchise.

In 2020, he led the Lakers to their first title since the 2010 season when they had Pau Gasol and Kobe Bryant.