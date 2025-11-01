How Much Will Ja Morant’s Suspension Cost?
The Memphis Grizzlies will be without Ja Morant the next time they take the court.
Following Friday’s loss against the Los Angeles Lakers, Morant made comments that were described as “detrimental to the team.”
As a result, the Grizzlies decided to suspend Morant for one game.
via @ShamsCharania: Suspension comes as a result of Grizzlies coach Tuomas Iisalo challenging Morant's leadership and effort in a postgame exchange after loss to the Lakers on Friday night -- to which Morant responded in a tone deemed inappropriate, sources said.
How Much Will Morant’s Suspension Cost?
Seeing one game without pay, Morant is expected to miss out on $272,042, according to ESPN’s Bobby Marks.
Morant is currently in the midst of a five-year deal with the Grizzlies. When he signed, he agreed to terms that included $197.2 million through 2028
The contract went into play during the 2023-2024 season. That year, Morant made $34.00 million. Last season, he earned $36.72 million. Currently, Morant is slated to make $39.44 million with the Grizzlies.
Memphis’ star guard is locked in for two more seasons beyond the 2025-2026 run. Next season, he’ll exceed $40.00 million in salary ($42.16 million, to be exact). His final season’s salary will end at $44.88 million.
What Landed Morant a Suspension?
Frustrated after his team’s loss against the Lakers, Morant didn’t have much to say.
Taking on questions from several reporters, Morant deferred all questions to the Grizzlies’ coaching staff. He revealed that there was a “spiel” in the locker room prior to the media coming in.
“Go ask the coaching staff,” Morant said when asked what went wrong for him specifically. “Go ask them. They had a whole spiel in here,” he added when a reporter asked if there was anything Morant could’ve done differently.
Questions about his energy being off and his minutes being down were once again directed to the coaches. The only time Morant went slightly off his script for the night was when a reporter pressed for anything other than “ask the coaching staff.”
“According to them, probably don’t play me… Honestly. That’s basically what the message was after. That’s cool. … It’s cool, man,” Morant finished.
All eyes will be on the Grizzlies, as Morant’s frustrations could make him a popular trade target for teams on the hunt for a blockbuster deal. This year, Morant has appeared in six games so far. He is averaging 20.8 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 6.7 assists.
Throughout his career, Morant has posted averages of 22.6 points, 7.4 assists, and 4.7 rebounds.
