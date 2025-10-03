How Much Will Matas Buzelis Make After Bulls’ Contract Decision?
The Chicago Bulls had until the end of October to make a decision on Matas Buzelis’ team option for the 2026-2027 NBA season. It didn’t take them long to find out they want the former first-round pick back on the roster next year.
According to a report, Buzelis’ team option for next season as been picked up. He’s locked in with the Bulls for at least the next two seasons.
via @KeithSmithNBA: The Chicago Bulls have exercised their 2026-27 rookie scale team option for forward Matas Buzelis, a league source told @spotrac. This is Buzelis' third-year option. He'll be under contract for next season at $5.7M.
Buzelis, a Chicago-born forward, was a five-star recruit coming out of Illinois. Instead of taking the NCAA route like most of his draftmates, Buzelis went through the NBA G League circuit, joining the Ignite program for one year.
With the Ignite, Buzelis started 26 games. He averaged 14.3 points while shooting 45 percent from the field and 27 percent from beyond the arc. Along with his scoring, he produced 6.9 rebounds per game, along with 2.0 assists and 2.1 blocks.
Projections were all over for Buzelis, who was gaining steam as a potential top-three pick in 2024. He ended up sliding down to No. 11 for the Bulls. It’s safe to say that Chicago benefited from the drop.
How Much Will Buzelis Make?
The contract is laid out, but not everything is guaranteed for Buzelis right now.
Last season, he collected $5.1 million from the Bulls. This year, Buzelis is set to make slightly more, collecting $5.4 million for his sophomore effort.
Now that the Bulls have picked up Buzelis’ option, he’s slated to collect $5.7 million for next season.
The next contract decision looming for the Bulls is Buzelis’ 2027-2028 team option. At the end of the 2025-2026 season, the Bulls will have to make a $7.5 million decision on the forward. They have until October 31, 2026, to decide if they want to shell out the full $23.9 million for Buzelis’s rookie-scale deal.
Year one for Buzelis went well. From an availability standpoint, he appeared in all but two games throughout the regular season. In 31 of those games, Buzelis logged a start.
Averaging 18.9 minutes on the court, the rookie produced 8.6 points per game, shooting 45 percent from the field and 36 percent from beyond the arc. He came down with 3.5 rebounds per game and dished out 1.0 assists per game.
With the Bulls going younger these days, Buzelis should see his role increase in year two. The Bulls’ organization seems to be very intrigued with the young forward.