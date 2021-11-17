The New York Knicks Are Still Paying This Player

Skip to main content
    • November 17, 2021
    How? The 8th Highest Paid Player On The New York Knicks This Season Hasn't Played For The Team Since 2018
    Publish date:

    How? The 8th Highest Paid Player On The New York Knicks This Season Hasn't Played For The Team Since 2018

    The New York Knicks are still paying former All-Star center Joakim Noah. He has not played for the team since 2018.
    Author:

    The New York Knicks are still paying former All-Star center Joakim Noah. He has not played for the team since 2018.

    The New York Knicks are 8-6 this season, and coming off of a season in which they made the postseason for the first time in seven years. 

    Yet, the eighth highest paid player on their roster has not played for the team since the 2018 season. 

    That's right. 

    Joakim Noah is still being paid by the Knicks this season. 

    According to Spotrac, he will make $6,431,666, which is more money than players like Kevin Knox, Mitchell Robinson and Immanuel Quickely will make this season. 

    Noah signed with the Knicks in the summer of 2016 for a massive 4-year, $72 million contract. 

    Unfortunately, he was never the same player that he was in Chicago on the Bulls and only played 53 games for the Knicks over two seasons before being waived. 

    The Knicks used the stretch provision to pay out the rest of the money that they owed Noah (see tweet below from ESPN's Bobby Marks in 2018). 

    • KUZMA AND THE WIZARDS ARE ROLLING: The Washington Wizards traded Russell Westbrook before the start of the season and have a new-look roster. Yet, they look fantastic to start the season, and after they got their tenth win on Monday night over the New Orleans Pelicans, Kyle Kuzma tweeted about their winning streak. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have the best record in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

    USATSI_16196601_168388303_lowres-3
    News

    The New York Knicks Are Still Paying This Player

    33 seconds ago
    USATSI_15584265_168388303_lowres
    News

    Stephen A. Smith Went Off On Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving And The Brooklyn Nets

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_15893324_168388303_lowres
    News

    Opinion: Trade? After Getting Blown Out By The Warriors It's Time For The Nets To Move Kyrie Irving

    20 minutes ago
    USATSI_16840503_168388303_lowres
    News

    Kevin Love's Status For Nets-Cavs Game On Wednesday

    25 minutes ago
    USATSI_16992807_168388303_lowres
    News

    Bradley Beal's Status For Washington Wizards Game On Wednesday

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17151523_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Klay Thompson Tweeted After The Warriors Beat The Nets

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17088688_168388303_lowres
    News

    Opinion: Steph Curry Proved He's The Best Player In The World As The Warriors Blow Out The Nets

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_16961616_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Steph Curry Said After The Warriors Beat The Nets

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17177644_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's The Photo James Harden Tweeted After The Nets Lost To The Warriors

    1 hour ago