How to Watch 76ers-Cavaliers Game On Wednesday

Both the Philadelphia 76ers and Cleveland Cavaliers are capable offensive teams, but they both pride themselves on the defensive-end of the floor and these two heavyweights in the Eastern Conference will battle one another for at least 48 minutes on Wednesday night!

For the first time this season, the 76ers will take on the Cavaliers, but for Philadelphia, they will not be at full-strength for this matchup.

Both Tyrese Maxey and James Harden remain out due to foot injuries and in their place, Shake Milton and De’Anthony Melton will continue to share the load in the backcourt.

Fortunately for the Sixers, Joel Embiid made his return from a foot injury on Monday after a four-game hiatus and he looked like he never missed a single game, recording 30 points, 8 rebounds, 7 assists, 2 steals and 2 blocks.

Embiid is once again a favorite for the MVP award and Cleveland may have a tough time defending him with Jarrett Allen out of the lineup due to a back injury.

However, second-year big man Evan Mobley has proven to be a defensive force in the paint and is getting better and better as a shot-blocker against some of the league’s best.

Still being a dynamic defensive team with Allen out of the lineup, as well as having one of the most talented backcourt duos in the league with Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell, the Cavaliers will not be afraid of Embiid and the 76ers.

Will Philadelphia pull even with Cleveland record-wise or will the Cavaliers remain inside the Top-3 of the Eastern Conference standings?

Here is how to watch Wednesday night’s game with gametimes and TV, lineups, bios and other must-know details.

How to watch 76ers vs. Cavaliers

WHO: Philadelphia 76ers (12-9) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (13-8)

Philadelphia 76ers (12-9) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (13-8) WHEN: 7:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, November 30, 2022

7:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, November 30, 2022 WHERE: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, Cleveland, Ohio TV: NBA League Pass

Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Key Stats & Facts For 76ers vs. Cavaliers

The Philadelphia 76ers are coming off of a 104-101 win at home against the Atlanta Hawks.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are coming off of a 100-88 loss on the road against the Toronto Raptors.

The 76ers are 5-4 on the road this season and the Cavaliers are 8-1 at home.

The Cavaliers are one of the best three-point shooting teams in the NBA, as they are shooting 38.0 percent from deep as a team this season, the fourth-best percentage in the league.

Philadelphia won all four regular season meetings against Cleveland a year ago by an average margin of 6.0 points per game.

Last Matchup:

April 3, 2022 - 76ers 112, Cavaliers 108

Going for 44 points, 17 rebounds and 5 blocks, Joel Embiid lifted the 76ers past the Cavaliers in these two team’s final regular season meeting against one another a year ago. Embiid was dominant all night long against a Cavaliers’ squad that was without both of their big men in Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley. Darius Garland was Cleveland’s leading scorer with 23 points. Cleveland was outrebounded 50-41 in this game.

Latest Injury News:

76ers: Jaden Springer (quad) - OUT, Tyrese Maxey (foot) - OUT, James Harden (foot) - OUT

Cavaliers: Ricky Rubio (knee - ACL) - OUT, Dylan Windler (ankle) - OUT, Kevin Love (thumb) - OUT, Jarrett Allen (back) - OUT, Lamar Stevens (illness) - QUESTIONABLE

Projected Starters:

PROJECTED SIXERS STARTERS:

G Shake Milton , 6-5 guard: 11.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists

, 6-5 guard: 11.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists G De’Anthony Melton , 6-2 guard: 11.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists

, 6-2 guard: 11.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists F Tobias Harris , 6-8 forward: 16.9 points, 6.5 rebounds

, 6-8 forward: 16.9 points, 6.5 rebounds F P.J. Tucker , 6-5 forward: 3.4 points, 4.4 rebounds

, 6-5 forward: 3.4 points, 4.4 rebounds C Joel Embiid, 7-0 center: 32.1 points, 9.9 rebounds

PROJECTED CAVALIERS STARTERS:

G Darius Garland , 6-1 guard: 4.0 points, 3.0 assists

, 6-1 guard: 4.0 points, 3.0 assists G Donovan Mitchell , 6-1 guard: 32.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, 7.3 assists

, 6-1 guard: 32.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, 7.3 assists F Lamar Stevens (Q) , 6-6 forward: 14.7 points, 6.7 assists

, 6-6 forward: 14.7 points, 6.7 assists F Dean Wade , 6-9 forward: 6.8 points, 4.3 rebounds

, 6-9 forward: 6.8 points, 4.3 rebounds F/C Evan Mobley, 7-0 forward/center: 15.8 points, 6.0 rebounds

Betting Odds:

The Cavaliers are currently 3.5-point favorites over the 76ers as of Wednesday morning, according to SI Sportsbook.

The over/under for this matchup is currently set at 211.5 total points.

What to watch for:

The 76ers currently rank 16th in the league in offensive rating and 3rd in the league in defensive rating.

The Cavaliers currently rank 7th in the league in offensive rating and 4th in the league in defensive rating.

Philadelphia is 114-106 all-time against Cleveland.

The 76ers are currently allowing an average of 105.8 points per game to their opponents, 1st in the NBA, and the Cavaliers are allowing an average of 107.0 points per game to their opponents, 3rd in the NBA.

