How To Watch Hawks At Heat Game 1 On Sunday

Coming off two straight wins in the Play-In Tournament, the Atlanta Hawks will look to rekindle some of their postseason magic from last season in their series against the Miami Heat beginning on Easter Sunday.

This season has been very up-and-down for the Atlanta Hawks, but one constant for them has been the production they have received from Trae Young.

In just his fourth NBA season, Young not only made his second All-Star Game, but he will most likely be voted to one of the three All-NBA teams and he became the first player in NBA history to lead the league in both total points and total assists since Nate Archibald in 1973.

With Clint Capela out though due to a knee injury, the Hawks, who already struggle with size, will be very limited against a physical and strong Miami Heat team.

The talk of the Eastern Conference all year long has been about teams like the Philadelphia 76ers, Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks, but the Heat had a terrific regular season and finished with the best record in the conference.

Led by Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry, Miami cemented themselves as one of the best defensive teams in the league this year and their depth has been deadly.

Caleb Martin, Gabe Vincent, Max Strus, Markieff Morris, Dewayne Dedmon and especially Tyler Herro give the Heat one of the best second-units in the entire league, which is why they have a chance to reach their second NBA Finals in three seasons.

Can the Hawks give the Heat a run for their money in the first-round of the playoffs?

How to watch Hawks vs. Heat

WHO : Atlanta Hawks (43-39) vs. Miami Heat (53-29)

: Atlanta Hawks (43-39) vs. Miami Heat (53-29) WHAT : First Round Eastern Conference Playoffs - Game 1

: First Round Eastern Conference Playoffs - Game 1 WHEN : 1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, April 17

: 1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, April 17 WHERE : FTX Arena, Miami, Florida

: FTX Arena, Miami, Florida TV : TNT

: TNT Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Key Stats & Facts For Hawks vs. Heat

The Hawks and Heat faced off four times during the regular season with Miami winning three games by an average of 11.3 points.

The Heat finished the regular season ranking fifth in defensive rating and fourth in points allowed per game (105.6), while the Hawks finished the regular season ranking second in offensive rating and sixth in points per game (113.9).

Miami is 29-12 at home this season and Atlanta is 17-25 on the road, including their win over the Cleveland Cavaliers in the play-in tournament.

Bogdan Bogdanovic has been a difference-maker off-the-bench for Atlanta, scoring in double figures in nine of his last ten games, including six straight.

Last Matchup:

April 8, 2022 - Heat 113, Hawks 109

In their final meeting of the regular season, the Heat defeated the Hawks 113-109 in Miami. Trae Young scored 35 points and dished out 8 assists, but Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler combined for 44 points and the Heat shot 55.6% from the floor as a team. Miami narrowly outscored Atlanta 48-42 in the paint.

Hawks-Heat Most Recent Games:

Hawks last game : On Friday, the Atlanta Hawks took on the Cleveland Cavaliers in the battle for the 8-seed in the Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament and came away with a 107-101 victory after trailing by as many as 14 points. The Hawks outscored the Cavaliers 56-40 in the second-half and Trae Young led the way offensively with 38 total points.

: On Friday, the Atlanta Hawks took on the Cleveland Cavaliers in the battle for the 8-seed in the Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament and came away with a 107-101 victory after trailing by as many as 14 points. The Hawks outscored the Cavaliers 56-40 in the second-half and Trae Young led the way offensively with 38 total points. Heat last game: In their final regular season game, the Heat went on the road and lost the Orlando Magic 125-111. Miami was resting their starters in this game and as a result, former All-Star Victor Oladipo got the start for the Heat, scoring 40 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. This was Oladipo’s first 40-point game since 2016.

Latest Injury News:

Hawks: Clint Capela (knee) - OUT, Lou Williams (back) - OUT, John Collins (foot/finger) - QUESTIONABLE

Heat: Dewayne Dedmon (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE, Markieff Morris (hip) - QUESTIONABLE, P.J. Tucker (calf) - QUESTIONABLE, Gabe Vincent (toe) - PROBABLE

Projected Starters:

PROJECTED HAWKS STARTERS:

G Trae Young , 6-2 guard: 27.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 5.8 assists

, 6-2 guard: 27.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 5.8 assists G Kevin Huerter , 6-2 guard: 15.0 points, 3.6 assists

, 6-2 guard: 15.0 points, 3.6 assists F De’Andre Hunter , 6-4 guard/forward: 9.0 points, 4.8 rebounds

, 6-4 guard/forward: 9.0 points, 4.8 rebounds F Danilo Gallinari , 6-10 forward: 29.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, 6.4 assists

, 6-10 forward: 29.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, 6.4 assists C Onyeka Okongwu, 6-8 center: 8.2 points, 5.9 rebounds

PROJECTED HEAT STARTERS:

G Kyle Lowry , 6-0 guard: 13.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 7.5 assists

, 6-0 guard: 13.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 7.5 assists G/F Max Strus , 6-5 guard/forward: 10.6 points, 3.0 rebounds

, 6-5 guard/forward: 10.6 points, 3.0 rebounds F Jimmy Butler , 6-7 forward: 21.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.5 assists

, 6-7 forward: 21.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.5 assists F P.J. Tucker (Q) , 6-5 forward: 7.6 points, 5.5 rebounds

, 6-5 forward: 7.6 points, 5.5 rebounds C Bam Adebayo, 6-9 center: 19.1 points, 10.1 rebounds

Betting Odds:

The Heat are currently 6.5-point favorites over the Hawks as of Sunday morning.

The over/under for this matchup is currently set at 218.5 total points.

What to watch for:

The Miami Heat have made the playoffs for three straight seasons now and they recently made the NBA Finals in 2020.

The Heat had seven different players average at least 10.0 points per game during the regular season.

Miami is 45-11 this season when they score at least 105 points, Atlanta is 41-23 when scoring at least 105 points.

The Hawks and Heat have played a total of 12 playoff games and two playoff series all-time. Atlanta is 7-5 against Miami in the playoffs and have won both playoff series.

