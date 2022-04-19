How To Watch Hawks at Heat Game 2 On Tuesday

Coming off two straight wins in the Play-In Tournament, the Atlanta Hawks really struggled in Game 1 against the Miami Heat on Sunday, losing 115-91 in Miami.

Atlanta’s offense never seemed to get going, as Miami’s suffocating defense got the best of them and the Heat were clicking on all cylinders from beyond-the-arc offensively.

In the game, the Heat shot 18-38 (47.4%) from distance and were +24 from three-point range for the game. In what turned out to be a 24-point win for the Miami Heat, three-point shooting told the story in this one.

Not having Clint Capela obviously hurt the Hawks underneath and while they did get John Collins back, their lack of size really showed in Game 1, as the Heat did not seem to face any pressure offensively.

For the Hawks in Game 2, it will be very interesting to see what adjustments they make to try and get the ball inside against the Heat’s defense and all eyes will be on Trae Young, as the Hawks’ All-Star point guard only finished with 8 points on 1-12 shooting (0-7 3PT) in Game 1.

The Heat were in control of the first game of this series from the opening tip and quite honestly, this was one of their better performances of the year after not playing for a week.

From perimeter defense to keeping the Hawks out of the paint to moving the ball offensively to finding open shooters, everything went right for the Heat in Game 1, putting them in the driver’s seat early on in this series.

Will the 1-seeded Miami Heat continue to assert their dominance over the 8-seeded Atlanta Hawks in Game 2?

Here's how to watch Tuesday's game, with gametimes and TV, lineups, bios and other must-know details.

How to watch Hawks vs. Heat

WHO : Atlanta Hawks (0-1) vs. Miami Heat (1-0)

: Atlanta Hawks (0-1) vs. Miami Heat (1-0) WHAT : First Round Eastern Conference Playoffs - Game 2

: First Round Eastern Conference Playoffs - Game 2 WHEN : 7:30 p.m. ET, Tuesday, April 19

: 7:30 p.m. ET, Tuesday, April 19 WHERE : FTX Arena, Miami, Florida

: FTX Arena, Miami, Florida TV : TNT

: TNT

Key Stats & Facts For Hawks vs. Heat

The Hawks and Heat faced off four times during the regular season with Miami winning three games by an average of 11.3 points.

The Heat finished the regular season ranking fifth in defensive rating and fourth in points allowed per game (105.6), while the Hawks finished the regular season ranking second in offensive rating and sixth in points per game (113.9).

Miami is 30-12 at home this season and Atlanta is 17-26 on the road, including Play-In and Playoff games this season.

What Happened In Game 1?

April 17, 2022 - Heat 115, Hawks 91

In Game 1, the Heat outscored the Hawks by 12 points in the paint and 24 points from the three-point line. Defense was the key to the game for Miami, as it has been all season long. The Hawks turned the ball over 18 times, resulting in 17 points for the Miami Heat, and Duncan Robinson led all scorers in Game 1 with 27 points (8-9 3PT) off-the-bench.

Key Stats From Game 1:

Atlanta went 23-27 (85.2%) and was +12 from the free-throw line, but Miami went 18-38 (47.4%) and was +24 from the three-point line.

The Heat turned the ball over 15 times, resulting in 22 points for the Hawks. Atlanta turned the ball over 18 times that resulted in 17 points for Miami.

Miami recorded 35 assists on a total of 43 made shots (81.4%), whereas Atlanta recorded 16 assists on 29 made shots (55.2%).

Latest Injury News:

Hawks: Clint Capela (knee) - OUT, Lou Williams (back) - OUT, Bogdan Bogdanovic (ankle) - PROBABLE

Heat: Bam Adebayo (quad) - QUESTIONABLE, Dewayne Dedmon (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE, Markieff Morris (hip) - QUESTIONABLE, P.J. Tucker (calf) - QUESTIONABLE, Gabe Vincent (toe) - PROBABLE

Projected Starters:

PROJECTED HAWKS STARTERS:

G Trae Young , 6-2 guard: 27.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 5.8 assists

, 6-2 guard: 27.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 5.8 assists G Kevin Huerter , 6-2 guard: 15.0 points, 3.6 assists

, 6-2 guard: 15.0 points, 3.6 assists F De’Andre Hunter , 6-4 guard/forward: 9.0 points, 4.8 rebounds

, 6-4 guard/forward: 9.0 points, 4.8 rebounds F Danilo Gallinari , 6-10 forward: 29.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, 6.4 assists

, 6-10 forward: 29.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, 6.4 assists C Onyeka Okongwu, 6-8 center: 8.2 points, 5.9 rebounds

PROJECTED HEAT STARTERS:

G Kyle Lowry , 6-0 guard: 13.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 7.5 assists

, 6-0 guard: 13.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 7.5 assists G/F Max Strus , 6-5 guard/forward: 10.6 points, 3.0 rebounds

, 6-5 guard/forward: 10.6 points, 3.0 rebounds F Jimmy Butler , 6-7 forward: 21.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.5 assists

, 6-7 forward: 21.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.5 assists F P.J. Tucker (Q) , 6-5 forward: 7.6 points, 5.5 rebounds

, 6-5 forward: 7.6 points, 5.5 rebounds C Bam Adebayo (Q), 6-9 center: 19.1 points, 10.1 rebounds

Betting Odds:

The Heat are currently 7-point favorites over the Hawks as of Tuesday morning.

The over/under for this matchup is currently set at 219 total points.

What to watch for:

The Miami Heat have made the playoffs for three straight seasons now and they recently made the NBA Finals in 2020.

The Heat had seven different players average at least 10.0 points per game during the regular season.

Miami is 46-11 this season when they score at least 105 points, Atlanta is 41-23 when scoring at least 105 points, including the postseason.

The Hawks and Heat have played a total of 13 playoff games and two playoff series all-time. Atlanta is 7-6 against Miami in the playoffs, including this year, and have won both playoff series.

