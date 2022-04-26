How To Watch Hawks at Heat Game 5 On Tuesday

The Atlanta Hawks found a little bit of magic in Game 3 against the Miami Heat, winning their first game of this series on their home court, but Miami was quick to respond in Game 4, beating the Hawks 110-86 without Kyle Lowry.

Jimmy Butler continued his dominant play as of late with a game-high 36 points, as the Heat’s defense once again shut down the Hawks’ plans for attack on offense.

Trae Young had one of his worst performances of the entire year with just 9 points on 3-11 shooting and with Young not scoring, Atlanta’s offensive attack is one of the worst in the league.

Miami has done a fantastic job of limiting the Hawks’ opportunities offensively in this series and defense has been the identity of the Heat all season long.

They finished the regular season ranking fifth in defensive rating and their skill on that end of the court is showing in this first-round series against Atlanta.

Now up 3-1 heading back home, the Heat are sitting in the driver’s seat and looking to end this series in five games, avoiding the possibility of giving the Hawks late hope for a turnaround.

Will Game 5 end up being the final game of the season for the Atlanta Hawks?

Here's how to watch Tuesday’s game, with gametimes and TV, lineups, bios and other must-know details.

How to watch Hawks vs. Heat

WHO : Miami Heat (3-1) vs. Atlanta Hawks (1-3)

: Miami Heat (3-1) vs. Atlanta Hawks (1-3) WHAT : First Round Eastern Conference Playoffs - Game 5 (Heat lead 3-1)

: First Round Eastern Conference Playoffs - Game 5 (Heat lead 3-1) WHEN : 7:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, April 26

: 7:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, April 26 WHERE : FTX Arena, Miami, Florida

: FTX Arena, Miami, Florida TV : NBA TV

: NBA TV Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Key Stats & Facts For Hawks vs. Heat

The Hawks and Heat faced off four times during the regular season with Miami winning three games by an average of 11.3 points.

The Heat finished the regular season ranking fifth in defensive rating and fourth in points allowed per game (105.6), while the Hawks finished the regular season ranking second in offensive rating and sixth in points per game (113.9).

Miami is 31-12 at home this season and Atlanta is 17-27 on the road, including games played in the Play-In Tournament and Playoffs.

What Happened In Game 4?

April 24, 2022 - Heat 110, Hawks 86

Jimmy Butler’s 36 points and the Heat’s defense carried them to a victory over the Hawks in Game 4 on Sunday. This was the second-time Miami had held Atlanta under 100 points in this series and even without Kyle Lowry, who was sidelined due to a hamstring injury, the Heat were still able to run away with a very convincing victory. Atlanta was held to just 40% shooting from the floor and 35.7% from three-point range in Game 4.

Key Stats From Game 4:

Atlanta went 15-42 (35.7%) from three-point range and Miami went 13-42 (31.0%) from deep.

The Heat turned the ball over 7 times, resulting in 10 points for the Hawks. Atlanta turned the ball over 15 times that resulted in 25 points for Miami.

Miami recorded 22 assists on a total of 40 made shots (55%), whereas Atlanta recorded 18 assists on 30 made shots (60%).

Latest Injury News:

Hawks: Lou Williams (back) - OUT, Clint Capela (knee) - QUESTIONABLE, Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee) - PROBABLE

Heat: Kyle Lowry (hamstring) - OUT, P.J. Tucker (calf) - QUESTIONABLE, Caleb Matin (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE, Gabe Vincent (toe) - PROBABLE

Projected Starters:

PROJECTED HEAT STARTERS:

G Gabe Vincent , 6-3 guard: 8.7 points, 3.1 assists

, 6-3 guard: 8.7 points, 3.1 assists G/F Max Strus , 6-5 guard/forward: 10.6 points, 3.0 rebounds

, 6-5 guard/forward: 10.6 points, 3.0 rebounds F Jimmy Butler , 6-7 forward: 21.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.5 assists

, 6-7 forward: 21.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.5 assists F P.J. Tucker (Q) , 6-5 forward: 7.6 points, 5.5 rebounds

, 6-5 forward: 7.6 points, 5.5 rebounds C Bam Adebayo, 6-9 center: 19.1 points, 10.1 rebounds

PROJECTED HAWKS STARTERS:

G Trae Young , 6-2 guard: 27.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 5.8 assists

, 6-2 guard: 27.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 5.8 assists G Kevin Huerter , 6-2 guard: 15.0 points, 3.6 assists

, 6-2 guard: 15.0 points, 3.6 assists F De’Andre Hunter , 6-4 guard/forward: 9.0 points, 4.8 rebounds

, 6-4 guard/forward: 9.0 points, 4.8 rebounds F John Collins , 6-9 forward: 16.2 points, 7.8 rebounds

, 6-9 forward: 16.2 points, 7.8 rebounds C Clint Capela (Q), 6-10 center: 11.1 points, 11.9 rebounds

Betting Odds:

The Heat are currently 7-point favorites over the Hawks as of Tuesday morning, according to Fanduel.com.

The over/under for this matchup is currently set at 217.5 total points.

What to watch for:

The Miami Heat have made the playoffs for three straight seasons now and they recently made the NBA Finals in 2020.

The Heat had seven different players average at least 10.0 points per game during the regular season.

Miami is 48-12 this season when they score at least 105 points, Atlanta is 42-24 when scoring at least 105 points, including the postseason.

The Hawks and Heat have played a total of 16 playoff games and two playoff series all-time. The two teams are 8-8 against one another in the postseason, including this year’s games, and Atlanta has won both playoff series they have played against the Heat.

