How To Watch Celtics at Nets Game 4 On Monday

In what was expected to be a hard-fought, potential seven-game series, the Boston Celtics have dominated the Brooklyn Nets to this point and take 3-0 series lead into Brooklyn on Monday night.

The Nets are on the verge of being eliminated from the playoffs after entering the 2021-22 NBA season with the best odds to win the NBA Finals and while they have struggled mightily as of late, the Celtics deserve a lot of credit for what they have done defensively.

Even without their defensive anchor down low in Robert Williams being fully healthy, the Boston Celtics’ defense has looked impenetrable and while it sounds impossible, the Celtics have contained and have shut down Kevin Durant in this series.

This season’s Defensive Player of the Year in Marcus Smart has led Boston’s defense all year long and they have really dug deep through the first three games of this series, holding Brooklyn to an average of 108.0 points per game and only allowing Durant to average 22.0 points per game.

In Game 3 on Saturday night, the Celtics had an answer for every small run the Brooklyn Nets went on and Jayson Tatum was spectacular, scoring 39 points in his team’s victory.

Do the Nets still have a little bit of life left in them or will this series end up being the only first-round series to end in a 4-0 sweep this year?

Here's how to watch Monday’s game, with gametimes and TV, lineups, bios and other must-know details.

How to watch Celtics vs. Nets

WHO : Boston Celtics (3-0) vs. Brooklyn Nets (0-3)

: Boston Celtics (3-0) vs. Brooklyn Nets (0-3) WHAT : First Round Eastern Conference Playoffs - Game 4 (Celtics lead 3-0)

: First Round Eastern Conference Playoffs - Game 4 (Celtics lead 3-0) WHEN : 7:00 p.m. ET, Monday, April 25

: 7:00 p.m. ET, Monday, April 25 WHERE : Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York TV : TNT

: TNT Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Key Stats & Facts For Celtics vs. Nets

The Nets and Celtics faced off four times during the regular season with Boston winning three games by an average of 18.0 points.

The Celtics finished the regular season ranking second in defensive rating and first in points allowed per game (104.5), while the Nets finished the regular season ranking eleventh in offensive rating and ninth in points per game (112.9).

Brooklyn is 21-22 at home this season and Boston is 24-18 on the road, including the postseason.

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have been held in check throughout this first-round series, only averaging a combined 43.7 points per game against Boston.

What Happened In Game 3?

April 23, 2022 - Celtics 109, Nets 103

From the opening tip, the Boston Celtics were in control of Game 3 on Saturday and while the Brooklyn Nets did fight and stay in the game during the second-half, the Celtics’ defense continued to cause headaches for Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. The Nets’ two stars combined for just 32 points, as Boston outscored Brooklyn 50-42 in the paint. Jayson Tatum recorded a game-high 39 points for the Celtics.

Key Stats From Game 3:

Brooklyn went 12-29 (41.4%) and Boston went 12-39 (30.8%) from three-point range in Game 2.

The Nets turned the ball over 21 times, resulting in 37 points for the Celtics. Boston turned the ball over 14 times that resulted in 25 points for Brooklyn.

The Celtics recorded 26 assists on a total of 42 made shots (61.9%), whereas the Nets recorded 25 assists on 39 made shots (64.1%).

Latest Injury News:

Nets: Ben Simmons (back) - OUT, Joe Harris (ankle) - OUT

Celtics: NONE

Projected Starters:

PROJECTED CELTICS STARTERS:

G Marcus Smart , 6-3 guard: 12.1 points, 5.9 assists

, 6-3 guard: 12.1 points, 5.9 assists G/F Jaylen Brown , 6-6 guard/forward: 23.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists

, 6-6 guard/forward: 23.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists F Jayson Tatum , 6-8 forward: 26.9 points, 8.0 rebounds, 4.4 assists

, 6-8 forward: 26.9 points, 8.0 rebounds, 4.4 assists F Al Horford , 6-9 forward: 10.2 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists

, 6-9 forward: 10.2 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists C Daniel Theis, 6-8 center: 8.2 points, 4.9 rebounds

PROJECTED NETS STARTERS:

G Kyrie Irving , 6-2 guard: 27.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 5.8 assists

, 6-2 guard: 27.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 5.8 assists G Seth Curr y, 6-2 guard: 15.0 points, 3.6 assists

y, 6-2 guard: 15.0 points, 3.6 assists F Bruce Brown , 6-4 forward: 9.0 points, 4.8 rebounds

, 6-4 forward: 9.0 points, 4.8 rebounds F Kevin Durant , 6-10 forward: 29.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, 6.4 assists

, 6-10 forward: 29.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, 6.4 assists C Andre Drummond, 6-10 center: 7.9 points, 9.3 rebounds

Betting Odds:

The Nets are currently 1-point favorites over the Celtics as of Monday morning.

The over/under for this matchup is currently set at 220 total points.

What to watch for:

The Boston Celtics have made the playoffs for eight consecutive seasons now, but they have not advanced to the NBA Finals since 2010.

Jayson Tatum has proven to be one of the best offensive weapons in the league this year, averaging 26.9 points per game during the regular season (7th in the NBA) and scoring at least 30 points in 8 of his last 13 games.

Boston is 44-13 this season when they hold their opponents to 110 points or less. The Nets are 38-13 this season when they score at least 110 points, including the postseason.

The Nets and Celtics have played a total of 18 playoff games and three playoff series all-time. Brooklyn is 12-6 against Boston in the playoffs, including this year, and have won all three playoff series against the Celtics.

