How to Watch Celtics-Cavaliers Game On Wednesday

Two of the better teams in the Eastern Conference early on this season will take on one another for the second time in a week on Wednesday night when the Boston Celtics head to Cleveland to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Donovan Mitchell has been sensational since arriving in Cleveland and so far, he has scored at least 30 points in all but one game this season. In fact, his best scoring performance in a Cavaliers’ uniform came against the Celtics just a handful of days ago, as Mitchell scored 41 points.

Cleveland’s only loss this season has come at the hands of the Toronto Raptors, who beat the Cavaliers by three points in their first game of the season.

On the other side of things, the Celtics have picked up right where they left off a season ago, looking like one of the most dominant teams in the entire league.

Jayson Tatum has been one of the best offensive players in the NBA thus far and Jaylen Brown continues to evolve into one of the best two-way players. Still being a strong defensive team, Boston will have their hands full taking on this young and hungry Cavaliers team Wednesday night.

Here is how to watch Wednesday night’s game with gametimes and TV, lineups, bios and other must-know details.

How to watch Celtics vs. Cavaliers

WHO: Boston Celtics (4-2) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (5-1)

Boston Celtics (4-2) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (5-1) WHEN: 7:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, November 2, 2022

7:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, November 2, 2022 WHERE: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio TV: ESPN

Key Stats & Facts For Celtics vs. Cavaliers

The Boston Celtics are coming off of a 112-94 win against the Washington Wizards on Sunday night.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are coming off a 121-108 win against the New York Knicks on Sunday night.

Cavaliers’ Donovan Mitchell has scored at least 30 points in five of his first six games with Cleveland.

The Celtics are currently one of the league’s best three-point shooting teams, as they rank first in three-pointers made per game (16.2).

The Cavaliers recently defeated the Celtics 132-123 in overtime this season on October 28.

Last Matchup:

October 28, 2022 - Cavaliers 132, Celtics 123 F/OT

Going on the road, the Cleveland Cavaliers got 41 points from both Caris LeVert and Donovan Mitchell as they turned a 15-point deficit into a 9-point victory. Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen both recorded double-doubles for the Cavs, as Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown each scored 32 points for the Celtics. Cleveland outrebounded Boston 42-34 in this game and they outscored Boston by nine points from the three-point line.

Latest Injury News:

Celtics: Danilo Gallinari (knee - ACL) - OUT, Robert Williams III (knee) - OUT

Cavaliers: Ricky Rubio (knee - ACL) - OUT, Dylan Windler (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE, Darius Garland (eye) - QUESTIONABLE

Projected Starters:

PROJECTED CELTICS STARTERS:

G Marcus Smart , 6-3 guard: 9.5 points, 6.2 assists

, 6-3 guard: 9.5 points, 6.2 assists G Derrick White , 6-4 guard: 9.7 points, 3.5 rebounds

, 6-4 guard: 9.7 points, 3.5 rebounds G/F Jaylen Brown , 6-6 guard/forward: 25.3 points, 6.7 rebounds

, 6-6 guard/forward: 25.3 points, 6.7 rebounds F Jayson Tatum , 6-8 forward: 30.8 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists

, 6-8 forward: 30.8 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists F/C Al Horford, 6-9 forward/center: 8.0 points, 5.0 rebounds

PROJECTED CAVALIERS STARTERS:

G Darius Garland (Q) , 6-1 guard: 4.0 points, 3.0 assists

, 6-1 guard: 4.0 points, 3.0 assists G Donovan Mitchel l, 6-1 guard: 32.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, 7.3 assists

l, 6-1 guard: 32.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, 7.3 assists G/F Caris LeVert , 6-6 guard/forward: 14.7 points, 6.7 assists

, 6-6 guard/forward: 14.7 points, 6.7 assists F Evan Mobley , 7-0 forward: 15.8 points, 6.0 rebounds

, 7-0 forward: 15.8 points, 6.0 rebounds C Jarrett Allen, 6-11 center: 12.0 points, 11.7 rebounds

Betting Odds:

The Celtics are currently 1.5-point favorites over the Cavaliers as of Tuesday night, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

The over/under for this matchup has not yet been determined.

What to watch for:

The Cavaliers are shooting 42.7 percent from three-point range as a team, which ranks first in the league.

Darius Garland, currently listed as QUESTIONABLE, could be making his return since suffering an eye injury in the first game of the season.

Boston is 136-84 all-time against Cleveland.

The Celtics are currently averaging 116.7 points per game this season, 12th in the NBA, and the Cavaliers are currently allowing an average of 105.7 points per game to their opponents, second in the NBA.

