How to Watch Celtics-Warriors NBA Finals Rematch On Saturday

The Boston Celtics (21-5) and Golden State Warriors (13-13)will play each other on Saturday night in San Francisco for the first time since their series in the 2022 NBA Finals.. Here’s how to watch, with game time and TV information, lineups, bios, plus other key information pertaining to both teams.

Many have had this game circled on their calendars this season and now, it is finally time for the first rematch of the 2022 NBA Finals to occur! The Boston Celtics, the hottest teams in the NBA right now, will take on the Golden State Warriors, the defending NBA champions, on Saturday night in San Francisco.

While things have not been great for the Warriors to begin the year, they are still the defending champions and come the second-half of the season, Golden State may look like a completely different team.

It is just going to take time to get some of their new guys integrated into their complex system, but one thing that is certain is that the Warriors’ core group of Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Kevin Looney and Jordan Poole remains one of the best six-man rotations in the entire NBA.

Curry is playing at an MVP level right now and with Thompson finding his shot more and more each game he plays, the Warriors are slowly showing glimpses of what we saw during their championship run just several months ago.

On the other side of things, a sour taste of revenge finds itself in the mouths of the Boston Celtics. On their home floor and currently holding the best record in the league, this game is going to be very personal for the Celtics.

Jayson Tatum has put together a very compelling MVP campaign to this point in the season, Jaylen Brown continues to prove that he is one of the best two-way players inthe entire league and Boston may be getting some much-needed reinforcements in their frontcourt with Robert Williams III potentially getting ready to make his season debut at any point.

This should be one of the best games we have seen all season long, but the big question that remains is who will ultimately come out victorious and claim bragging rights for the time being? Will the Warriors handle business in front of their home faithful and show why they are the defending champions or will the Celtics get a morale boosting victory, one that will show everyone in the league that they are the team to beat this season?

Here is how to watch Saturday night’s game with game time and TV, lineups, bios and other must-know details.

How to watch Celtics vs. Warriors

WHO: Boston Celtics (21-4) vs. Golden State Warriors (13-13)

Boston Celtics (21-4) vs. Golden State Warriors (13-13) WHEN: 8:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, December 10, 2022

8:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, December 10, 2022 WHERE: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

Chase Center, San Francisco, California TV: ABC

ABC Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Key Stats & Facts For Celtics vs. Warriors

The Boston Celtics are coming off of a 125-98 win on the road against the Phoenix Suns.

The Golden State Warriors are coming off of a 124-123 loss on the road against the Utah Jazz.

The Celtics are 10-3 on the road this season and the Warriors are 11-2 at home.

The Warriors are one of the top offensive teams in the NBA right now, as they rank first in the league in assists per game (29.7) and second in threes made per game (16.4).

Boston and Golden State split their two regular season meetings a season ago with both teams winning on the road, but the Warriors got the last laugh, winning the 2022 NBA Finals against the Celtics in six games.

Last Matchup:

June 16, 2022 - Warriors 103, Celtics 90 - Game 6 of the 2022 NBA Finals

Going for 34 points, 7 rebounds and 7 assists, Stephen Curry led the Warriors to a 103-90 victory over the Celtics in TD Garden to capture the Warriors’ fourth title in the last eight seasons. Draymond Green also put together a complete game with 12 points, 12 rebounds and 8 assists after struggling this entire series. Jaylen Brown had a heroic effort in the loss, scoring 34 points on 12-23 shooting from the floor, 5-11 from three-point range. Despite being undersized compared to Boston, the Warriors outrebounded the Celtics 44-41 in Game 6 of the 2022 NBA Finals.

Latest Injury News:

Celtics: Danilo Gallinari (knee - ACL) - OUT, Al Horford (health and safety protocols) - OUT, Robert Williams III (knee) - OUT

Warriors: Andre Iguodala (hip) - OUT, Andrew Wiggins (adductor) - OUT

Projected Starters:

PROJECTED CELTICS STARTERS:

G Marcus Smart , 6-3 guard: 11.7 points, 7.6 assists

, 6-3 guard: 11.7 points, 7.6 assists G/F Jaylen Brown , 6-6 guard/forward: 26.7 points, 7.1 rebounds

, 6-6 guard/forward: 26.7 points, 7.1 rebounds F Jayson Tatum , 6-8 forward : 30.5 points, 8.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists

, 6-8 forward : 30.5 points, 8.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists F Grant Williams , 6-6 forward: 9.3 points, 4.6 rebounds

, 6-6 forward: 9.3 points, 4.6 rebounds F Blake Griffin, 6-9 forward: 5.5 points, 4.1 rebounds

PROJECTED WARRIORS STARTERS:

G Stephen Curry , 6-2 guard: 30.0 points, 6.6 rebounds, 7.0 assists

, 6-2 guard: 30.0 points, 6.6 rebounds, 7.0 assists G Jordan Poole , 6-4 guard: 17.7 points, 3.6 assists

, 6-4 guard: 17.7 points, 3.6 assists G Klay Thompson , 6-6 guard: 18.2 points, 3.5 rebounds

, 6-6 guard: 18.2 points, 3.5 rebounds F Draymond Green , 6-6 forward: 8.6 points, 6.3 rebounds, 7.0 assists

, 6-6 forward: 8.6 points, 6.3 rebounds, 7.0 assists C Kevon Looney, 6-9 center: 6.4 points, 7.3 rebounds

Betting Odds:

The Celtics are currently 2.5-point favorites over the Warriors as of Saturday morning, according to SI Sportsbook.

The over/under for this matchup has not yet been determined.

What to watch for:

The Celtics currently rank 1st in the league in offensive rating and 11th in the league in defensive rating.

The Warriors currently rank 10th in the league in offensive rating and 17th in the league in defensive rating.

Boston is 208-138 all-time against Golden State.

The Warriors are currently averaging 117.4 points per game this season, 4th in the NBA, and the Celtics are currently averaging 120.8 points per game, 1st in the NBA.

Be sure to catch up on the newest episode of The Fast Break Podcast hosted by Fastbreak's own Brett Siegel!

Streaming on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, The Fast Break Podcast takes you inside the league with the latest news, intel, rumors and interviews from those close to the action for all 30 teams. Be on the lookout for a new episodes every Friday.