How to Watch Celtics-Heat 2022-23 NBA Opening Week Game On Friday

After opening their season with an impressive win over the Philadelphia 76ers, the Boston Celtics will now hit the road and head to South Beach to take on a team that they defeated to move onto the NBA Finals a season ago in the Miami Heat.

In a series that went seven games, Boston got the better of Miami in the 2022 Eastern Conference Finals to advance to the NBA Finals, instantly creating a must-see matchup every time these two teams face off against one another this year.

The Celtics looked very strong in their opening night victory this past Tuesday, as Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown led the charge offensively, each scoring 35 points in the win. Defense has been the Celtics’ main strength over the last year or so, but it was their offensive explosion in the first game of the year that has many liking this team’s chances of going back to the NBA Finals.

As for the Miami Heat, opening night ended in disappointment for them when they fell 116-108 to a Chicago Bulls team without Zach LaVine. Overall though, this is just one game and the Heat are going to once again be a tough team to beat night-in and night-out simply because of how strong of a defensive unit they are.

The 2022-23 NBA season has begun and here is how to watch Friday’s game with gametimes and TV, lineups, bios and other must-know details.

How to watch Celtics vs. Heat

WHO: Boston Celtics (1-0) vs. Miami Heat (0-1)

Boston Celtics (1-0) vs. Miami Heat (0-1) WHEN: 7:30 p.m. ET, Friday, October 21, 2022

7:30 p.m. ET, Friday, October 21, 2022 WHERE: FTX Arena, Miami, Florida

FTX Arena, Miami, Florida TV: ESPN

ESPN

Key Stats & Facts For Celtics vs. Heat

The Boston Celtics defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 126-117 in their season opening game on Tuesday night.

The Miami Heat lost 116-108 to the Chicago Bulls in their season opening game on Wednesday night.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown combined to score 70 points in the Celtics’ opening night game.

Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro combined to score 47 points in the Heat’s opening night game.

The Celtics won two of their three regular season meetings against the Heat a year ago, outscoring Miami by 39 points in the season series.

Last Matchup:

May 29, 2022 - Celtics 100, Heat 96

In Game 7 of the 2022 Eastern Conference Finals, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart combined to score 74 points for the Celtics on the road to take down the Heat and advance to the 2022 NBA Finals. Outside of Jimmy Butler (35 points) and Bam Adebayo (25 points), the Heat could not buy a basket, as the rest of the team shot just 27.9 percent from the floor. Boston outscored Miami by 18 points from the three-point line in this game.

Latest Injury News:

Celtics: Danilo Gallinari (knee - ACL) - OUT, Robert Williams (knee) - OUT,

Heat: Omer Yurtseven (ankle) - OUT, Victor Oladipo (knee) - OUT

Projected Starters:

PROJECTED CELTICS STARTERS:

G Marcus Smart , 6-3 guard: 14.0 points, 7.0 assists

, 6-3 guard: 14.0 points, 7.0 assists G Derrick White , 6-4 guard: 2.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists

, 6-4 guard: 2.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists G/F Jaylen Brown , 6-6 guard/forward: 35.0 points, 3.0 rebounds

, 6-6 guard/forward: 35.0 points, 3.0 rebounds F Jayson Tatum , 6-8 forward: 35.0 points, 12.0 rebounds

, 6-8 forward: 35.0 points, 12.0 rebounds F/C Al Horford, 6-9 forward/center: 6.0 points, 5.0 rebounds

PROJECTED HEAT STARTERS:

G Kyle Lowry , 6-10 guard: 2.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists

, 6-10 guard: 2.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists G Tyler Herro , 6-5 guard: 23.0 points, 6.0 rebounds

, 6-5 guard: 23.0 points, 6.0 rebounds F Jimmy Butler , 6-4 forward: 24.0 points, 8.0 rebounds

, 6-4 forward: 24.0 points, 8.0 rebounds F Caleb Martin , 6-10 forward: 7.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists

, 6-10 forward: 7.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists C Bam Adebayo, 6-11 center: 12.0 points, 9.0 rebounds

Betting Odds:

The Celtics are currently 2.5-point favorites over the Heat as of Friday afternoon, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

The over/under for this matchup is currently set at 219.5 total points.

What to watch for:

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have turned themselves into one of the better scoring duos in the league for the Boston Celtics, as they both scored 35 points in the team’s season opener.

The Heat were one of five teams to finish inside the Top-10 in both offensive and defensive rating a season ago.

The Celtics are 78-51 all-time against the Heat.

Boston only allowed an average of 104.5 points per game to their opponents last season while Miami only allowed an average of 105.6 points per game last season to their opponents.

