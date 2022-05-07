How to Watch Celtics at Bucks Game 3 on Saturday

Games 1 and 2 of this Eastern Conference Semifinals series between the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics have been complete flip-flops of one another.

In Game 1, the Bucks’ defense took care of Boston and they came away with a 101-89 win on the road. In Game 2 however, the Celtics’ defense took care of Milwaukee even without Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart, winning 109-86 to even this series at 1-1.

Now, heading into Game 3 in Milwaukee on Saturday, there is nothing separating these two teams and both sides face a chance to seize the momentum in this series with a victory.

For Boston, Jaylen Brown bounced back from scoring just 12 points in Game 1 to score 30 points in Game 2, but the story for them was how great they were shooting the ball from the perimeter.

As a team, the Celtics shot 20-43 (46.5%) from deep in Tuesday’s victory and Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Grant Williams combined for 17 of the team’s 20 made threes.

Heading into Game 3 for Milwaukee, they will be looking to get their offense back on track after scoring just 86 points the other night.

The absence of All-Star Khris Middleton on the wing continues to be a burden for the Bucks, but Giannis Antetokounmpo is the best player in the world right now and Jrue Holiday has been shooting the ball great as of late.

Who will win this pivotal Game 3 and take all the momentum in the series by going up 2-1?

Here's how to watch Saturday’s game, with gametimes and TV, lineups, bios and other must-know details.

How to watch Celtics vs. Bucks

WHO : Boston Celtics (1-1) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (1-1)

: Boston Celtics (1-1) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (1-1) WHAT : NBA Playoffs, Eastern Conference Semifinals - Game 3 (Series tied 1-1)

: NBA Playoffs, Eastern Conference Semifinals - Game 3 (Series tied 1-1) WHEN : 3:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, May 7

: 3:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, May 7 WHERE : Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV : ABC

: ABC Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Key Stats & Facts For Celtics vs. Bucks

The Bucks and Celtics faced off four times during the regular season with the two teams splitting the season series 2-2 and both teams winning two games on their home floor.

The Celtics finished the regular season ranking second in defensive rating and first in points allowed per game (104.5), while the Bucks finished the regular season ranking third in offensive rating and third in points per game (115.5).

Milwaukee is 29-15 at home this season and Boston is 25-18 on the road, including the postseason.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, the reigning Finals MVP, has been unstoppable lately, averaging 27.9 points, 12.7 rebounds, 7.1 assists and shooting 50.0% from the floor in the postseason.

What Happened In Game 2?

May 3, 2022 - Celtics 109, Bucks 86

From the opening tip of Game 2, the Boston Celtics took control and dominated the Milwaukee Bucks on both ends of the floor. The Celtics led for all 48 minutes of Tuesday’s game and the three-point shot was working for them, as they shot 20-43 from downtown. Milwaukee however was dominant in the paint, outscoring Boston 54-24 on the interior.

Key Stats From Game 2:

Boston went 20-43 (46.5%) and Milwaukee went 3-18 (16.7%) from three-point range in Game 2.

The Bucks turned the ball over 17 times, resulting in 24 points for the Celtics. Boston turned the ball over 16 times that resulted in 17 points for Milwaukee.

The Celtics recorded 28 assists on a total of 38 made shots (73.7%), whereas the Bucks recorded 16 assists on a total of 34 made shots (47.1%).

Latest Injury News:

Bucks: Khris Middleton (knee) - OUT, George Hill (abdominal) - PROBABLE

Celtics: Sam Hauser (shoulder) - OUT, Marcus Smart (quad) - PROBABLE

Projected Starters:

PROJECTED BUCKS STARTERS:

G Jrue Holiday , 6-3 guard: 18.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 6.8 assists

, 6-3 guard: 18.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 6.8 assists G/F Wesley Matthews , 6-4 guard/forward: 5.1 points, 1.9 rebounds

, 6-4 guard/forward: 5.1 points, 1.9 rebounds F Giannis Antetokounmpo , 6-11 forward: 29.9 points, 11.6 rebounds, 5.8 assists

, 6-11 forward: 29.9 points, 11.6 rebounds, 5.8 assists F/C Bobby Portis , 6-10 forward/center: 14.6 points, 9.1 rebounds

, 6-10 forward/center: 14.6 points, 9.1 rebounds C Brook Lopez, 7-0 center: 12.4 points, 4.1 rebounds

PROJECTED CELTICS STARTERS:

G Marcus Smart (P) , 6-3 guard: 12.1 points, 5.9 assists

, 6-3 guard: 12.1 points, 5.9 assists G/F Jaylen Brown , 6-6 guard/forward: 23.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists

, 6-6 guard/forward: 23.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists F Jayson Tatum , 6-8 forward: 26.9 points, 8.0 rebounds, 4.4 assists

, 6-8 forward: 26.9 points, 8.0 rebounds, 4.4 assists F Al Horford , 6-9 forward: 10.2 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists

, 6-9 forward: 10.2 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists C Robert Williams III, 6-8 center: 10.0 points, 9.6 rebounds

Betting Odds:

The Bucks are currently 2-point favorites over the Celtics as of Saturday morning, according to Fanduel.com.

The over/under for this matchup is currently set at 212.5 total points.

What to watch for:

The Boston Celtics have made the playoffs for eight consecutive seasons now, but they have not advanced to the NBA Finals since 2010.

The Milwaukee Bucks have made the playoffs six consecutive seasons now and are coming off winning the NBA Finals in 2021.

Jayson Tatum has proven to be one of the best offensive weapons in the league this year, averaging 26.9 points per game this year (7th in the NBA) and scoring at least 30 points in 8 of his last 16 games dating back to the regular season.

Milwaukee is 50-11 this season when they score at least 110 points. Boston is 45-14 this season when they hold their opponents to 110 points or less

The Bucks and Celtics have played a total of 41 playoff games and seven playoff series all-time. Boston is 22-19 against Milwaukee in the playoffs all-time and are 5-2 against Milwaukee in playoff series.

Related stories on NBA basketball