Indiana Fever vs. Connecticut Sun: How to Watch Caitlin Clark's First WNBA Game
The 2024 WNBA season tips off on Tuesday night and there's a ton of excitement surrounding Caitlin Clark's regular season debut. It's one of the most anticipated season openers in the history of the league as the Indiana Fever play the Connecticut Sun.
There are plenty of ways to watch Tuesday's WNBA opener, with the broadcast airing on multiple networks and through streaming devices. Here's how you can watch Clark's debut as the Fever take on the Sun.
How to Watch Indiana Fever vs. Connecticut Sun
What: Indiana Fever (0-0) vs. Connecticut Sun (0-0)
When: Tuesday, May 14 at 7:30 p.m. ET
Where: Mohegan Sun Arena (8,910 capacity) in Uncasville, Conn.
TV: ESPN 2; ESPN-Plus; Disney-Plus
Live stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)
Announcers: Ryan Ruocco (play-by-play); Rebecca Lobo (analyst); Holly Rowe (reporter)
Fever preseason record: 1-1; Lost to Dallas Wings 79-76; Defeated Atlanta Dream 83-80.
Sun preseason record: 1-0; Defeated New York Liberty 82-79.
Caitlin Clark's first regular season WNBA game
Tuesday night might be one of the most anticipated moments in WNBA history. No. 1 overall pick and former Iowa superstar Caitlin Clark will make her regular season debut with the Indiana Fever, traveling to Mohegan Sun Arena to play the Connecticut Sun. It's the first game of the season for both teams.
Clark was impressive in her first two preseason games at the professional level. She scored 21 points in a 79-76 loss to the Dallas Wings. Five of her six made baskets came from behind the 3-point line.
In the preseason finale against the Atlanta Dream, Clark scored 12 points, grabbed eight rebounds and dished out eight assists. Indiana defeated Atlanta 83-80.
Although she has the experience of playing in the preseason, Clark says she's ready to soak in the moment on Tuesday night. It's going to be an even more memorable experience.
"You know, preseason games you're trying to be as competitive as possible but you're still trying to figure it out, try different lineups," Clark said. "So, I feel now, getting out there for the first time will be really exciting and it will be super special."
Connecticut attracts sellout crowd
With so much hype and anticipation surrounding Tuesday's game, fans flocked to the (virtual) ticket office to catch the action. A sellout crowd of 8,910 fans will be in attendance for the matchup between the Fever and Sun.
Per WRTV, it is the Sun's first sellout crowd for a home opener since the team began playing games at Mohegan Sun Arena in 2003. Previously, the franchise was known as the Orlando Miracle (1999-2002) before moving to Connecticut.
The Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston combination
Not only is Tuesday the first regular season WNBA game for Clark, it serves as the first real opportunity to see her team up with 2023 No. 1 overall pick and WNBA Rookie of the Year Aliyah Boston. The combination of elite guard play and post presence make the Fever a dangerous team moving forward.
Boston averaged 14.5 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks per game in her rookie season with Indiana last year. In addition to being named the league's Rookie of the Year, she was also a WNBA All-Star.
While it may take some time for the chemistry to click, the combination of Clark and Boston have the Fever sitting in a great position for years to come.