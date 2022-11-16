How to Watch Celtics-Hawks Game On Wednesday

The Boston Celtics and Atlanta Hawks have proven to be two of the better teams in the Eastern Conference early on this season and they will face one another for the first time this year on Wednesday night in Atlanta.

Still without Robert Williams III as he recovers from offseason knee surgery, the Celtics have not been as strong of a defensive team, but they have made up for it by having the league’s best offensive attack.

Not only is Jaylen Brown continuing to grow as an all-around scorer, but Jayson Tatum has emerged as a true MVP-like talent, being amongst the league leaders in scoring.

Tatum and Brown are one of the best scoring duos in the league and with Malcolm Brogdon and Derrick White being key backcourt scorers off-the-bench, the Celtics resemble a team that can once again contend for a spot in the NBA Finals.

Losing in the first-round of the playoffs last season was not how the Hawks wanted their season to end, especially after going on a magical run to the Eastern Conference Finals just a season prior.

Trae Young has this team trending in the right direction once again and while there were questions about how Dejounte Murray would fit alongside Young, these two All-Stars have silenced all of their doubters.

Murray could not fit into this team’s plans on both ends of the floor any better and he is once again one of the better “swiss army knife” type of players in the entire league.

This battle between heavyweights in the Eastern Conference should be a fun one, but which team will come out with a big win on Wednesday night?

Here is how to watch Wednesday night’s game with gametimes and TV, lineups, bios and other must-know details.

How to watch Celtics vs. Hawks

WHO: Boston Celtics (11-3) vs. Atlanta Hawks (9-5)

Boston Celtics (11-3) vs. Atlanta Hawks (9-5) WHEN: 7:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, November 16, 2022

7:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, November 16, 2022 WHERE: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia TV: ESPN

ESPN Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Key Stats & Facts For Celtics vs. Hawks

The Boston Celtics are coming off of a 126-122 victory at home against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Atlanta Hawks are coming off a 121-106 victory at home against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Boston has currently won 7 consecutive games and are 5-2 on the road this season.

The Hawks are one of the NBA’s best rebounding teams, as they currently rank 5th in the league in rebounds per game (46.0 RPG).

Atlanta and Boston split their four regular season meetings a year ago, as neither team lost a game on their home floor.

Last Matchup:

March 1, 2022 - Celtics 107, Hawks 98

Trae Young scored 31 points in the last meeting between the Hawks and Celtics, but Jayson Tatum was slightly better with 33 points, 8 rebounds and 7 assists, propelling Boston to a 107-98 victory. The Celtics’ bench really stepped up in this game as well, as Grant Williams and Derrick White each recorded 18 points off-the-bench. Bogdan Bogdanovic was spectacular for the Hawks off-the-bench with 25 points on 10-16 shooting. Boston outrebounded Atlanta 47-37 in this game.

Latest Injury News:

Celtics: Danilo Gallinari (knee - ACL) - OUT, Robert Williams III (knee) - OUT, Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring) - QUESTIONABLE, Marcus Smart (ankle) - PROBABLE

Hawks: Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee) - OUT

Projected Starters:

PROJECTED CELTICS STARTERS:

G Marcus Smart (P) , 6-3 guard: 11.4 points, 7.1 assists

, 6-3 guard: 11.4 points, 7.1 assists G/F Jaylen Brown , 6-6 guard/forward: 25.4 points, 6.8 rebounds

, 6-6 guard/forward: 25.4 points, 6.8 rebounds F Jayson Tatum , 6-8 forward: 31.9 points, 7.4 rebounds

, 6-8 forward: 31.9 points, 7.4 rebounds F Grant Williams , 6-6 forward: 9.3 points, 5.0 rebounds

, 6-6 forward: 9.3 points, 5.0 rebounds F/C Al Horford, 6-9 forward/center: 11.3 points, 6.5 rebounds

PROJECTED HAWKS STARTERS:

G Trae Young , 6-1 guard: 26.9 points, 9.3 assists

, 6-1 guard: 26.9 points, 9.3 assists G Dejounte Murray , 6-4 guard: 21.5 points, 6.4 rebounds, 7.8 assists

, 6-4 guard: 21.5 points, 6.4 rebounds, 7.8 assists F De’Andre Hunter , 6-8 forward: 15.6 points, 3.9 rebounds

, 6-8 forward: 15.6 points, 3.9 rebounds F John Collins , 6-9 forward: 12.6 points, 8.0 rebounds

, 6-9 forward: 12.6 points, 8.0 rebounds C Clint Capela, 6-10 center: 11.4 points, 11.9 rebounds

Betting Odds:

The Celtics are currently 2-point favorites over the Hawks as of Wednesday morning, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

The over/under for this matchup is currently set at 232.5 total points.

What to watch for:

The Celtics currently rank 1st in the league in offensive rating and 22nd in the league in defensive rating.

The Hawks currently rank 13th in the league in offensive rating and 6th in the league in defensive rating.

Boston is 239-147 all-time against Atlanta

The Celtics are currently averaging 120.0 points per game, 1st in the NBA, and the Hawks are allowing an average of 113.1 points per game to their opponents, 16th in the NBA.

