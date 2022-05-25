How to Watch Celtics at Heat Eastern Conference Finals Game 5 on Wednesday

The Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat will play Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Wednesday. Here’s how to watch, with gametime and TV information, lineups, bios, plus other key information pertaining to both teams.

The first three games of this Eastern Conference Finals series between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat were blowouts, even though Game 3 ended up being close near the end. Game 4 on Monday night was once again a blowout victory.

No team has been able to win back-to-back games in this series yet, as the Celtics won Game 4 102-82 to even this series up at 2-2. We head back to South Beach in what is now a “Best-of-3” scenario for both teams.

After scoring just 10 points in Game 3’s loss, Jayson Tatum showed up in a big way for the Celtics on Monday night, scoring a game-high 31 points on 8-16 shooting, 14-16 from the free-throw line. Robert Williams III also had a really nice defensive game, finishing with 12 points, 9 rebounds and 2 blocks.

For Miami, head coach Erik Spoelstra pulled his starters about halfway through the third quarter with his team down nearly 30 points and they did not return in this contest. Bam Adebayo played the most minutes out of any of the Heat’s starters with just 28 minutes logged in Game 4’s blowout loss.

In what has been one of the weirdest conference finals series ever, both the Celtics and Heat are two very evenly matched teams that have been showing up defensively.

Heading home where they have lost just one game all postseason long, the Heat will look to get back on track and take a 3-2 series lead, putting them one step closer to reaching the NBA Finals.

Does Boston have more magic in them away from home and can they beat the Heat for the second straight game in Miami?

Here's how to watch Wednesday’s game, with gametimes and TV, lineups, bios and other must-know details.

How to watch Celtics vs. Heat

WHO : Boston Celtics (2-2) vs. Miami Heat (2-2)

: Boston Celtics (2-2) vs. Miami Heat (2-2) WHAT : NBA Playoffs, Eastern Conference Finals - Game 5 (Series tied 2-2)

: NBA Playoffs, Eastern Conference Finals - Game 5 (Series tied 2-2) WHEN : 8:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, May 25

: 8:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, May 25 WHERE : FTX Arena, Miami, Florida

: FTX Arena, Miami, Florida TV : ESPN

: ESPN Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Key Stats & Facts For Celtics vs. Heat

The Celtics and Heat faced off three times during the regular season with Boston winning two of the three games played by an average margin of 23.5 points.

The Heat finished the regular season ranking fifth in defensive rating and fifth in points allowed per game (105.6), while the Celtics finished the regular season ranking second in defensive rating and first in points allowed per game (104.5).

Miami is 36-13 at home this season and Boston is 28-20 on the road, including the postseason.

Depth has been a huge factor for Miami in these playoffs thus far, as five different players have been the team’s leading scorer in a playoff game and five different players are averaging at least 10.0 points per game in the postseason.

What Happened In Game 4?

May 23, 2022 - Celtics 102, Heat 82

Holding Miami to just 3-20 shooting in the first quarter, the Celtics took an early 29-11 lead after one quarter of play and the rest of this game was smooth sailing for Boston. They held the Heat to just 33.3% from the floor and Miami’s offense was never able to get anything going all night long. Victor Oladipo showed up to play, scoring 23 points in the losing effort, but he was truly the only player to score in double figures, as Duncan Robinson (14) and Caleb Martin (12) got most of their points in “mop-up duty.” For Boston, Jayson Tatum bounced-back with 31 points, as the team went 32-38 (84.2%) from the free-throw line.

Key Stats From Game 4:

Miami went 14-36 (38.9%) and Boston went 8-34 (23.5%) from three-point range in Game 4.

The Heat turned the ball over 9 times, resulting in 13 points for the Celtics. Boston turned the ball over 11 times that resulted in 7 points for Miami.

The Celtics recorded 21 assists on a total of 31 made shots (67.7%), whereas the Heat recorded 22 assists on a total of 30 made shots (73.3%).

Latest Injury News:

Heat: Kyle Lowry (hamstring) - QUESTIONABLE, Max Strus (hamstring) - QUESTIONABLE, Gabe Vincent (hamstring) - QUESTIONABLE, P.J. Tucker (knee) - QUESTIONABLE, Tyler Herro (groin) - QUESTIONABLE

Celtics: Sam Hauser (shoulder) - OUT, Robert Williams III (knee) - QUESTIONABLE, Marcus Smart (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

Projected Starters:

PROJECTED HEAT STARTERS:

G Kyle Lowry (Q) , 6-0 guard: 13.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 7.5 assists

, 6-0 guard: 13.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 7.5 assists G/F Max Strus (Q) , 6-5 guard/forward: 10.6 points, 3.0 rebounds

, 6-5 guard/forward: 10.6 points, 3.0 rebounds F Jimmy Butler , 6-7 forward: 21.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.5 assists

, 6-7 forward: 21.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.5 assists F P.J. Tucker (Q) , 6-5 forward: 7.6 points, 5.5 rebounds

, 6-5 forward: 7.6 points, 5.5 rebounds C Bam Adebayo, 6-9 center: 19.1 points, 10.1 rebounds

PROJECTED CELTICS STARTERS:

G Marcus Smart (Q) , 6-3 guard: 12.1 points, 5.9 assists

, 6-3 guard: 12.1 points, 5.9 assists G/F Jaylen Brown , 6-6 guard/forward: 23.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists

, 6-6 guard/forward: 23.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists F Jayson Tatum , 6-8 forward: 26.9 points, 8.0 rebounds, 4.4 assists

, 6-8 forward: 26.9 points, 8.0 rebounds, 4.4 assists F Al Horford , 6-9 forward: 10.2 points, 7.7 rebounds

, 6-9 forward: 10.2 points, 7.7 rebounds C Robert Williams III (Q), 6-8 center: 10.0 points, 9.6 rebounds

Betting Odds:

The Celtics are currently 1.5-point favorites over the Heat as of Wednesday morning, according to Fanduel.com.

The over/under for this matchup is currently set at 203.5 total points.

What to watch for:

The Miami Heat are looking to make it back to the NBA Finals for the second-time in the last three seasons.

The Boston Celtics are looking to make it back to the NBA Finals for the first-time since 2010.

The Celtics (17) and Heat (3) have combined to win 20 NBA championships.

The Heat had seven different players average at least 10.0 points per game during the regular season.

Jayson Tatum has proven to be one of the best offensive weapons in the league this year, averaging 26.9 points per game this year (7th in the NBA).

Jimmy Butler is averaging 27.2 points per game in the playoffs, ranking him just behind Luka Doncic (31.9) for the highest scoring average amongst active players still in the postseason.

Miami is 46-7 this season when they score at least 110 points. Boston is 50-17 this season when they hold their opponents to 110 points or less.

The Celtics and Heat have played a total of 27 playoff games and four playoff series all-time. The Heat are 15-12 against the Celtics in the playoffs, including this postseason, and Miami is 3-1 against Boston in playoff series, including being 2-0 in the Eastern Conference Finals against Boston, beating them in 2012 and 2020 to advance to the NBA Finals.

