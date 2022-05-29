How to Watch Celtics at Heat Eastern Conference Finals Game 7 on Sunday

It all comes down to one game.

This year’s Eastern Conference Finals between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat has been one of the most back-and-forth series and one of the craziest series to date given all of the blowout victories we have seen.

Neither team has really put their foot down in this series and proven that they are the superior team. Well, it seems like they will not have to anymore, as just one wins stands between these two teams and a trip to the NBA Finals, where the Golden State Warriors await them.

Up 3-2 in the series after winning Game 5 in Miami, many believed that the Celtics will head home and close out this series in Game 6.

While TD Garden had yet another sold out crowd that has been waiting over a decade to see their team back in the NBA Finals, the Celtics were unable to get the job done on Friday night, losing 111-103 to the Heat, a team that Boston had held to 82 points in Game 4 and then 80 points in Game 5.

Defensively, Boston was not bad, but Jimmy Butler gave them headaches all night long, recording his second 40-point, 4-steal game of this series, joining Michael Jordan (1988) as the only other player in NBA history to achieve such a feat in a single series.

Butler led the way for the Heat with 47 points, 9 rebounds, 8 assists, 4 steals and 1 block, single-handedly putting Miami on his back facing elimination even though he has been limited due to a knee injury that would likely sideline him a few games during the regular season.

Kyle Lowry, with one good hamstring, stepped up with 18 points and 10 assists, as P.J. Tucker also proved to be a menace defensively in this game, constantly getting his hands on the basketball and altering Boston’s shots.

All night long, the Heat had an answer for the Celtics when Boston would try to get themselves back into this game, which is why we now head back to Miami for the third and final time in this series.

Will the Heat hold strong at home and advance to the NBA Finals for the second time in three seasons or will the Celtics finally break their curse of losing in the Eastern Conference Finals in four straight appearance?

Here's how to watch Sunday’s game, with gametimes and TV, lineups, bios and other must-know details.

How to watch Celtics vs. Heat

WHO : Boston Celtics (3-3) vs. Miami Heat (3-3)

: Boston Celtics (3-3) vs. Miami Heat (3-3) WHAT : NBA Playoffs, Eastern Conference Finals - Game 7 (Series tied 3-3)

: NBA Playoffs, Eastern Conference Finals - Game 7 (Series tied 3-3) WHEN : 8:30 p.m. ET, Sunday, May 29

: 8:30 p.m. ET, Sunday, May 29 WHERE : FTX Arena, Miami, Florida

: FTX Arena, Miami, Florida TV : ESPN

: ESPN Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Key Stats & Facts For Celtics vs. Heat

The Celtics and Heat faced off three times during the regular season with Boston winning two of the three games played by an average margin of 23.5 points.

The Heat finished the regular season ranking fifth in defensive rating and fifth in points allowed per game (105.6), while the Celtics finished the regular season ranking second in defensive rating and first in points allowed per game (104.5).

Miami is 36-14 at home this season and Boston is 29-20 on the road, including the postseason.

Depth has been a huge factor for Miami in these playoffs thus far, as five different players have been the team’s leading scorer in a playoff game and five different players are averaging at least 10.0 points per game in the postseason.

What Happened In Game 6?

May 27, 2022 - Heat 111, Celtics 103

Up just two points at halftime, the Miami Heat were able to pull away and hold on to win Game 6 on the road to even up this series thanks to Jimmy Butler. Once again, the Heat’s All-Star wing went for 40-plus points, scoring a playoff career-high 47 points this time around and he also finished the game with 9 rebounds, 8 assists, 4 steals and 1 block. A completely dominant performance by Butler paved the way for Miami to win, as turnovers once again killed the Boston Celtics in this loss.

Key Stats From Game 6:

Miami went 15-35 (42.9%) and Boston went 111-33 (33.3%) from three-point range in Game 6.

The Heat turned the ball over 19 times, resulting in 23 points for the Celtics. Boston turned the ball over 18 times that resulted in 22 points for Miami.

The Celtics recorded 22 assists on a total of 32 made shots (68.8%), whereas the Heat recorded 25 assists on a total of 36 made shots (69.4%).

Latest Injury News:

Celtics: Sam Hauser (shoulder) - OUT, Robert Williams III (knee) - QUESTIONABLE, Marcus Smart (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

Heat: Kyle Lowry (hamstring) - QUESTIONABLE, Max Strus (hamstring) - QUESTIONABLE, Gabe Vincent (hamstring) - QUESTIONABLE, P.J. Tucker (knee) - QUESTIONABLE, Tyler Herro (groin) - QUESTIONABLE

Projected Starters:

PROJECTED CELTICS STARTERS:

G Marcus Smart (Q) , 6-3 guard: 12.1 points, 5.9 assists

, 6-3 guard: 12.1 points, 5.9 assists G/F Jaylen Brown , 6-6 guard/forward: 23.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists

, 6-6 guard/forward: 23.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists F Jayson Tatum , 6-8 forward: 26.9 points, 8.0 rebounds, 4.4 assists

, 6-8 forward: 26.9 points, 8.0 rebounds, 4.4 assists F Al Horford , 6-9 forward: 10.2 points, 7.7 rebounds

, 6-9 forward: 10.2 points, 7.7 rebounds C Robert Williams III (Q), 6-8 center: 10.0 points, 9.6 rebounds

PROJECTED HEAT STARTERS:

G Kyle Lowry (Q) , 6-0 guard: 13.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 7.5 assists

, 6-0 guard: 13.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 7.5 assists G/F Max Strus (Q) , 6-5 guard/forward: 10.6 points, 3.0 rebounds

, 6-5 guard/forward: 10.6 points, 3.0 rebounds F Jimmy Butler , 6-7 forward: 21.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.5 assists

, 6-7 forward: 21.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.5 assists F P.J. Tucker (Q) , 6-5 forward: 7.6 points, 5.5 rebounds

, 6-5 forward: 7.6 points, 5.5 rebounds C Bam Adebayo, 6-9 center: 19.1 points, 10.1 rebounds

Betting Odds:

The Celtics are currently 2.5-point favorites over the Heat as of Sunday morning, according to Fanduel.com.

The over/under for this matchup is currently set at 196 total points.

What to watch for:

The Miami Heat are looking to make it back to the NBA Finals for the second-time in the last three seasons.

The Boston Celtics are looking to make it back to the NBA Finals for the first-time since 2010.

The Celtics (17) and Heat (3) have combined to win 20 NBA championships.

The Heat had seven different players average at least 10.0 points per game during the regular season.

Jayson Tatum has proven to be one of the best offensive weapons in the league this year, averaging 26.9 points per game this year (7th in the NBA).

Miami is 47-7 this season when they score at least 110 points. Boston is 51-17 this season when they hold their opponents to 110 points or less.

The Celtics and Heat have played a total of 29 playoff games and four playoff series all-time. The Heat are 16-13 against the Celtics in the playoffs, including this postseason, and Miami is 3-1 against Boston in playoff series, including being 2-0 in the Eastern Conference Finals against Boston, beating them in 2012 and 2020 to advance to the NBA Finals.

Related stories on NBA basketball