How To Watch Bulls At Bucks Game 1 On Sunday

The defending NBA champions will be in action on Easter, as the Milwaukee Bucks prepare to host a sneaky playoff team in the East in the Chicago Bulls.

Over the course of the 2021-22 season, the Bucks have had to deal with a handful of injuries, but all year long, they have continued to be one of the more consistent teams in the league.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is still unstoppable and with his jumper getting better, he is only going to continue to be a headache for the rest of the league.

Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday have continued to be great No. 2 and No. 3 options next to Giannis and the Bucks have received a huge boost to their rotations with Bobby Portis playing so well in place of Brook Lopez, who missed a large chunk of the year with a back injury.

Milwaukee enters the playoffs not only as the defending champions, but once again as one of the heavy favorites to reach the NBA Finals.

The Chicago Bulls however are looking to write their own history and send the defending champs packing earlier than everyone is expecting.

The Bucks’ trio of Antetokounmpo, Holiday and Middleton is one of the best in the league, but so is the Bulls’ trio of DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic.

These three All-Stars have combined to average 69.9 points per game in Chicago this season and putting together their best season since 2014-15, the Bulls are definitely not a team to sleep on.

Can Chicago shock the NBA world and take Game 1 against Milwaukee on Sunday?

Here's how to watch Saturday’s game, with gametimes and TV, lineups, bios and other must-know details.

How to watch Bulls vs. Bucks

WHO : Chicago Bulls (46-36) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (51-31)

: Chicago Bulls (46-36) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (51-31) WHAT : First Round Eastern Conference Playoffs - Game 1

: First Round Eastern Conference Playoffs - Game 1 WHEN : 6:30 p.m. ET, Sunday, April 17

: 6:30 p.m. ET, Sunday, April 17 WHERE : Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV : TNT

: TNT Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Key Stats & Facts For Bulls vs. Bucks

The Bulls and Bucks faced off four times during the regular season with Milwaukee winning every game by an average of 14.8 points.

The Bucks finished the regular season ranking 3rd in offensive rating and points per game (115.5), while the Bulls finished the regular season ranking 13th in offensive rating and points per game (111.6).

Milwaukee is 27-14 at home this season and Chicago is 19-22 on the road.

Giannis Antetokounmpo finished the regular season ranking second in the league in scoring (29.9 PPG) and he has averaged 26.8 points per game against the Bulls this season.

Last Matchup:

April 5, 2022 - Bucks 127, Bulls 106

In their final meeting of the regular season, the Bucks defeated the Bulls 127-106 in Chicago. Milwaukee outscored Chicago in every single quarter and their starters outscored the Bulls’ starters 87-74. Outside of DeMar DeRozan, who scored 40 points, the Bulls scored just 66 points on 34.4% shooting.

Bulls-Bucks Most Recent Games:

Bulls last game : Taking on the Minnesota Timberwolves in their final game of the regular season, the Bulls won 124-120 in Minneapolis. DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic were all out for Chicago, but Patrick Williams stepped up with a career-high 35 points and rookie Ayo Dosunmu also recorded a career-high 26 points.

: Taking on the Minnesota Timberwolves in their final game of the regular season, the Bulls won 124-120 in Minneapolis. DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic were all out for Chicago, but Patrick Williams stepped up with a career-high 35 points and rookie Ayo Dosunmu also recorded a career-high 26 points. Bucks last game: In their final regular season game, the Bucks lost 133-115 on the road to the Cleveland Cavaliers. All of the Bucks starters were out for this game to rest up before the playoffs and the end of their bench got a lot of action. Sandro Mamukelashvili, Jordan Nwora and Thanasis Antentokounmpo combined to score 79 points for Milwaukee.

Latest Injury News:

Bulls: Lonzo Ball (knee) - OUT, Matt Thomas (leg) - QUESTIONABLE

Bucks: George Hill (abdominal) - QUESTIONABLE, Jordan Nwora (back) - PROBABLE

Projected Starters:

PROJECTED BULLS STARTERS:

G Alex Caruso , 6-4 guard: 7.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists

, 6-4 guard: 7.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists G Zach LaVine , 6-5 guard: 24.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.5 assists

, 6-5 guard: 24.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.5 assists F Patrick Williams , 6-7 forward: 9.0 points, 4.1 rebounds

, 6-7 forward: 9.0 points, 4.1 rebounds F DeMar DeRozan , 6-6 forward: 27.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.9 assists

, 6-6 forward: 27.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.9 assists C Nikola Vucevic, 6-10 center: 17.6 points, 11.0 rebounds

PROJECTED BUCKS STARTERS:

G Jrue Holiday , 6-3 guard: 18.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 6.8 assists

, 6-3 guard: 18.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 6.8 assists G/F Wesley Matthews , 6-4 guard/forward: 5.1 points, 1.9 rebounds

, 6-4 guard/forward: 5.1 points, 1.9 rebounds F Khris Middleton , 6-7 forward: 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.4 assists

, 6-7 forward: 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.4 assists F Giannis Antetokounmpo , 6-11 forward: 29.9 points, 11.6 rebounds, 5.8 assists

, 6-11 forward: 29.9 points, 11.6 rebounds, 5.8 assists C Brook Lopez, 7-0 center: 12.4 points, 4.1 rebounds

Betting Odds:

The Bucks are currently 10-point favorites over the Bulls as of Sunday morning.

The over/under for this matchup is currently set at 229 total points.

What to watch for:

The Milwaukee Bucks have made the playoffs six consecutive seasons now and are coming off winning the NBA Finals in 2021.

DeMar DeRozan finished the 2021-22 season with 2,118 total points, the second-most points scored this season.

Milwaukee is 47-10 this season when they score at least 110 points. Chicago is 34-11 this season when they score at least 110 points.

The Bulls and Bucks have played a total of 18 playoff games against one another and four playoff series all-time. Milwaukee is 10-8 against Chicago in the playoffs and the teams are 2-2 in playoff series against one another.

