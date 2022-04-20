How To Watch Bulls At Bucks Game 2 On Wednesday

On Sunday, the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Chicago Bulls 93-86 in a game that turned out to be a lot closer than many would have imagined.

In the opening quarter, the Bucks went on a 9-0 run over the first minute-and-a-half of the game and Milwaukee ended up taking a 16-point lead at one point. Many thought this game was over by the end of the first quarter, but the Bulls did not back down and they found a way to claw their way back into this game, even taking a 5-point lead in the second-half at one point!

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez ended up putting the Bulls away late in the fourth quarter, but Chicago proved that they could hang with the defending champions in Game 1, setting up the rest of this series to be very interesting.

Defense turned out to be the driving force in a series that many were anticipating to be one of the highest scoring series of the first-round.

For Chicago, DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine each scored 18 points, as Nikola Vucevic proved heavily effective in this game, finishing with 24 points and 17 rebounds.

Should the Bulls be able to get a little bit more production from their stars and crack the code to Milwaukee’s defense, they could definitely steal a game or two in this series, especially if they play with the same energy they did in the second-half.

Can Chicago bounce back and upset Milwaukee in Game 2 of this series on Wednesday?

Here's how to watch Wednesday’s game, with gametimes and TV, lineups, bios and other must-know details.

How to watch Bulls vs. Bucks

WHO : Chicago Bulls (0-1) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (1-0)

: Chicago Bulls (0-1) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (1-0) WHAT : First Round Eastern Conference Playoffs - Game 2

: First Round Eastern Conference Playoffs - Game 2 WHEN : 9:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, April 20

: 9:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, April 20 WHERE : Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV : TNT

: TNT Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Key Stats & Facts For Bulls vs. Bucks

The Bulls and Bucks faced off four times during the regular season with Milwaukee winning every game by an average of 14.8 points.

The Bucks finished the regular season ranking 3rd in offensive rating and points per game (115.5), while the Bulls finished the regular season ranking 13th in offensive rating and points per game (111.6).

Milwaukee is 28-14 at home this season and Chicago is 19-23 on the road, including the playoffs.

Giannis Antetokounmpo finished the regular season ranking second in the league in scoring (29.9 PPG) and he averaged 26.8 points per game against the Bulls during the regular season.

What Happened In Game 1?

April 17, 2022 - Bucks 93, Bulls 86

In what turned out to be a very tight game, the Bucks pulled away late in the fourth quarter to take Game 1 against the Bulls. Giannis Antetokounmpo proved why he is the reigning Finals MVP in this game, recording 27 points, 16 rebounds and 2 blocks. Brook Lopez stepped up for Milwaukee in this game, scoring 18 points, grabbing 5 rebounds and being a force underneath the basket defensively as well. Milwaukee outrebounded Chicago 58-53 in this game and outscored them 42-32 in the paint.

Key Stats From Game 1:

Milwaukee went 10-38 (26.3%) and Chicago went 7-37 (18.9%) from three-point range in Game 1.

The Bucks turned the ball over 21 times, resulting in 15 points for the Bulls. Chicago turned the ball over 11 times that resulted in 14 points for Milwaukee.

The Bulls recorded 17 assists on a total of 31 made shots (54.8%), whereas the Bucks recorded 19 assists on 34 made shots (55.9%).

Latest Injury News:

Bulls: Lonzo Ball (knee) - OUT, Matt Thomas (leg) - OUT

Bucks: George Hill (abdominal) - OUT, Jordan Nwora (back) - PROBABLE, Bobby Portis (calf) - PROBABLE

Projected Starters:

PROJECTED BULLS STARTERS:

G Alex Caruso (P) , 6-4 guard: 7.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists

, 6-4 guard: 7.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists G Zach LaVine , 6-5 guard: 24.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.5 assists

, 6-5 guard: 24.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.5 assists F Patrick Williams , 6-7 forward: 9.0 points, 4.1 rebounds

, 6-7 forward: 9.0 points, 4.1 rebounds F DeMar DeRozan , 6-6 forward: 27.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.9 assists

, 6-6 forward: 27.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.9 assists C Nikola Vucevic, 6-10 center: 17.6 points, 11.0 rebounds

PROJECTED BUCKS STARTERS:

G Jrue Holiday , 6-3 guard: 18.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 6.8 assists

, 6-3 guard: 18.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 6.8 assists G/F Wesley Matthews , 6-4 guard/forward: 5.1 points, 1.9 rebounds

, 6-4 guard/forward: 5.1 points, 1.9 rebounds F Khris Middleton , 6-7 forward: 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.4 assists

, 6-7 forward: 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.4 assists F Giannis Antetokounmpo , 6-11 forward: 29.9 points, 11.6 rebounds, 5.8 assists

, 6-11 forward: 29.9 points, 11.6 rebounds, 5.8 assists C Brook Lopez, 7-0 center: 12.4 points, 4.1 rebounds

Betting Odds:

The Bucks are currently 10-point favorites over the Bulls as of Wednesday morning.

The over/under for this matchup is currently set at 225 total points.

What to watch for:

The Milwaukee Bucks have made the playoffs six consecutive seasons now and are coming off winning the NBA Finals in 2021.

DeMar DeRozan finished the 2021-22 season with 2,118 total points, the second-most points scored this season.

Milwaukee is 47-10 this season when they score at least 110 points. Chicago is 34-11 this season when they score at least 110 points.

The Bulls and Bucks have played a total of 19 playoff games against one another, including this postseason, and four playoff series all-time. Milwaukee is 11-8 against Chicago in the playoffs and the teams are 2-2 in playoff series against one another.

