How to Watch Cooper Flagg at Day 3 Of NBA Summer League on Saturday
Cooper Flagg and the Dallas Mavericks play their second game of the NBA Summer League on Saturday in a day of interesting matchups. Here is the eight-game schedule, with gametimes, records and TV information.
LAS VEGAS, Nev. — All eyes are on first-overall pick Cooper Flagg during the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas this week, and the instant legend is back on the court on Saturday.
Flagg and his Dallas Mavericks have another high-profile matchup, too. They take on No. 2 overall pick Dylan Harper and the San Antonio Spurs at 4 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on ESPN.
There's another cool matchup on Saturday, even though the names and players are all different. The Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers, who just squared off in a seven-game NBA Finals, also play on Saturday, starting at 5:30 p.m. ET
Here is the complete schedule for Saturday, along with results from the first two days.
Saturday's Schedule (Day 3)
- Cleveland Cavaliers (0-1) vs. Milwaukee Bucks, 3:30 p.m. ET. Where: Cox Pavilion. TV: NBA TV. Streaming: ESPN-Plus.
- Dallas Mavericks (1-0) vs. San Antonio Spurs (1-0), 4 p.m. ET. Where: Thomas & Mack Center. TV: ESPN. Streaming: ESPN-Plus.
- Indiana Pacers (1-0) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (1-0), 5:30 p.m. ET. Where: Cox Pavilion. TV: NBA TV. Streaming: ESPN-Plus
- Charlotte Hornets (1-0) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (0-1), 6:30 p.m. ET. Where: Thomas & Mack Center. TV: ESPN2. Streaming: ESPN-Plus.
- Sacramento Kings (1-0) vs. Chicago Bulls (0-1), 8 p.m. ET. Where: Cox Pavilion. TV: NBA TV. Streaming: ESPN-Plus
- Los Angeles Lakers (0-1) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (0-1), 8:30 p.m. ET. Where: Thomas & Mack Center. TV: ESPN2. Streaming: ESPN-Plus.
- Minnesota Timberwolves (1-0) vs. Denver Nuggets (0-1), 10 p.m. ET. Where: Cox Pavilion. TV: NBA TV. Streaming: ESPN-Plus
- Memphis Grizzlies (0-1) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (0-1), 10:30 p.m. ET. Where: Thomas & Mack Center. TV: ESPN2. Streaming: ESPN-Plus.
Friday's Results (Day 2)
- Boston Celtics 92, Memphis Grizzlies 78
- Atlanta Hawks 105, Miami Heat 98
- Detroit Pistons 104, New York Knicks 86
- Charlotte Hornets 111, Utah Jazz 105
- Toronto Raptors 116, Chicago Bulls 72
- Phoenix 103, Washington Wizards 84
- Los Angeles Clippers 95, Houston Rockets 92
- Portland Trail Blazers 106, Golden State Warriors 73
Thursday's Results (Day 1)
- Minnesota Timberwolves 98, New Orleans Pelicans 91
- Indiana Pacers 116, Cleveland Cavaliers 115
- Oklahoma City Thunder 90, Brooklyn Nets 81
- Sacramento Kings 84, Orlando Magic 81
- Dallas Mavericks 87, Los Angeles Lakers 85
- Milwakee Bucks 90, Denver Nuggets 89
- San Antonio Spurs 111, Philadelphia 76ers 70
