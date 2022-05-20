How to Watch Mavericks at Warriors Western Conference Finals Game 2 on Friday

The Dallas Mavericks and the Golden State Warriors will play Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals on Friday. Here’s how to watch, with gametime and TV information, lineups, bios, plus other key information pertaining to both teams.

Coming off their seven-game series win over the Phoenix Suns in the Western Conference Semifinals, the Dallas Mavericks did not look mentally ready to play against the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals on Wednesday night.

In a game that Golden State controlled from the opening tip, the Warriors coasted to a 112-87 victory over the Mavericks.

All night long, the Warriors looked confident, their defense was suffocating and most importantly, they looked like they were having a blast out there in front of their home faithful.

Some 18,000 fans got to experience a dominant win for Golden State in the playoffs, inching them one win closer to reaching the NBA Finals for the fourth-time in the last six seasons.

Stephen Curry led the way for the Warriors with 21 points and 12 rebounds, but everyone who stepped foot on the court in this game for them seemed to have an impact. All five Warriors’ starters scored in double figures for the first-time in these playoffs and both Jordan Poole (19) and Otto Porter Jr. (10) scored in double figures off-the-bench.

Golden State’s offense was clicking all night long in Game 1 and defensively, they completely shut down Luka Doncic and the Mavericks.

Doncic was held in check to just 20 points on 6-18 from the floor and he seemed uncomfortable all night long, being hounded on offense by the likes of Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green. As a team, the Mavericks shot just 11-48 (22.9%) from three-point range, something that spells trouble against an elite-level scoring team like the Warriors.

Dallas is going to have to get solid play on the offensive-end of the floor if they are to have a real chance in this series and heading into Game 2, it will be interesting to see what changes head coach Jason Kidd and the Mavericks make against a stifling Golden State defense.

Can the Mavericks even up this series on the road Friday night or will the Warriors take a commanding 2-0 lead in the Western Conference Finals?

Here's how to watch Friday’s game, with gametimes and TV, lineups, bios and other must-know details.

How to watch Mavericks vs. Warriors

WHO : Dallas Mavericks (0-1) vs. Golden State Warriors (1-0)

: Dallas Mavericks (0-1) vs. Golden State Warriors (1-0) WHAT : NBA Playoffs, Western Conference Finals - Game 2 (Warriors lead 1-0)

: NBA Playoffs, Western Conference Finals - Game 2 (Warriors lead 1-0) WHEN : 9:00 p.m. ET, Friday, May 20

: 9:00 p.m. ET, Friday, May 20 WHERE : Chase Center, San Francisco, California

: Chase Center, San Francisco, California TV : TNT

: TNT Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Key Stats & Facts For Mavericks vs. Warriors

The Mavericks and Warriors faced off four times during the regular season with Dallas winning three of the four games played by an average margin of 10.7 points.

The Warriors finished the regular season ranking first in defensive rating and third in points allowed per game (105.5), while the Mavericks finished the regular season ranking fifteenth in offensive rating and second in defensive rating.

Golden State is 38-10 at home this season and Dallas is 26-23 on the road, including the postseason.

Luka Doncic has scored at least 30 points in 12 of the last 19 games he has played in, dating back to the regular season.

Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry are averaging a combined 65.6 points per game in the playoffs this year.

What Happened In Game 1?

May 18, 2022 - Warriors 112, Mavericks 87

Dallas was never able to settle into any kind of groove on either end of the court in Game 1 of this series and the Warriors took advantage of the Mavericks’ misfortunes. Outrebounding the Mavericks 51-35 and outscoring them 44-32 in the paint, the Warriors ran away with a Game 1 victory. Spencer Dinwiddie stayed hot with 17 points off-the-bench for Dallas, but the trio of Dorian Finney-Smith, Reggie Bullock and Jalen Brunson were held in check, shooting a combined 12-34 from the floor and scoring 31 total points. The Warriors’ starters scored a combined 75 points on 31-57 shooting.

Key Stats From Game 1:

Golden State went 10-29 (34.5%) and Dallas went 11-48 (22.9%) from three-point range in Game 1.

The Warriors turned the ball over 15 times, resulting in 18 points for the Mavericks. Dallas turned the ball over 13 times that resulted in 15 points for Golden State.

The Mavericks recorded 14 assists on a total of 31 made shots (45.2%), whereas the Warriors recorded 24 assists on a total of 46 made shots (52.2%).

Latest Injury News:

Mavericks: Tim Hardaway Jr. (foot) - OUT

Warriors: James Wiseman (knee) - OUT, Andre Iguodala (back/neck) - OUT, Gary Payton II (elbow) - OUT

Projected Starters:

PROJECTED MAVERICKS STARTERS:

G Luka Doncic , 6-7 guard: 28.4 points, 9.1 rebounds, 8.7 assists

, 6-7 guard: 28.4 points, 9.1 rebounds, 8.7 assists G Jalen Brunson , 6-6 guard: 17.0 points, 4.3 assists

, 6-6 guard: 17.0 points, 4.3 assists F Reggie Bullock , 6-6 forward: 8.6 points, 3.5 rebounds

, 6-6 forward: 8.6 points, 3.5 rebounds F Dorian Finney-Smith , 6-7 forward: 11.0 points, 4.7 rebounds

, 6-7 forward: 11.0 points, 4.7 rebounds C Dwight Powell, 6-10 center: 8.7 points, 4.9 rebounds

PROJECTED WARRIORS STARTERS:

G Stephen Curry , 6-2 guard: 25.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 6.3 assists

, 6-2 guard: 25.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 6.3 assists G Klay Thompson , 6-6 guard: 20.4 points, 3.9 rebounds

, 6-6 guard: 20.4 points, 3.9 rebounds F Andrew Wiggins , 6-7 forward: 17.2 points, 4.5 rebounds

, 6-7 forward: 17.2 points, 4.5 rebounds F Draymond Green , 6-6 forward: 7.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, 7.0 assists

, 6-6 forward: 7.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, 7.0 assists C Kevon Looney, 6-9 center: 6.0 points, 7.3 rebounds

Betting Odds:

The Warriors are currently 6-point favorites over the Mavericks as of Friday morning, according to Fanduel.com.

The over/under for this matchup is currently set at 214 total points.

What to watch for:

The Golden State Warriors are looking to make it back to the NBA Finals for the sixth-time in the last eight seasons.

The Dallas Mavericks are looking to make it back to the NBA Finals for the first-time since 2011.

Jordan Poole has taken a tremendous leap in his third season with the Warriors, averaging 18.5 points, 4.0 assists and shooting 36.4% from three-point range during the regular season.

Golden State is 46-10 this season when they score at least 110 points, including the playoffs, and Dallas is 36-5 when scoring at least 110 points.

The Mavericks and Warriors have played a total of 7 playoff games and just one playoff series all-time. The Warriors are 5-2 against the Mavericks in the playoffs, including this year, and Golden State beat them in the first-round of the 2007 NBA Playoffs in their lone playoff series.

