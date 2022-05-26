How to Watch Mavericks at Warriors Western Conference Finals Game 5 on Thursday

The Dallas Mavericks and the Golden State Warriors will play Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals on Thursday. Here’s how to watch, with gametime and TV information, lineups, bios, plus other key information pertaining to both teams.

On the brink of elimination, the Dallas Mavericks dug deep to pull out a 119-109 Game 4 victory over the Golden State Warriors to keep their slim title hopes alive.

It was raining threes in this game for Dallas and outside of the arena, it was pouring… literally!

Not only did the Mavericks make it rain from three-point range, shooting 20-43 (46.5%) from deep in Game 4, but they shot the ball so well that they sprung a leak in the roof at American Airlines Center!

Right as the second-half of this game was about to start, play was quickly halted as the roof continuously leaked above the Warriors’ bench with the water making its way onto the playing surface. After about a 15-20 minute delay to solve the issue, the second-half began and much like the first-half, the Mavericks could not miss from deep.

After leading 62-47 at the half, the Mavericks began the third quarter on a 10-3 run to extend their lead to 22 points. Things did not get better for the Warriors, as they continued to miss the shots they were hitting throughout this series, allowing Dallas to extend their lead in this one to as many as 29 points in the second-half.

Taking his starters out facing such a massive deficit, head coach Steve Kerr actually saw quite a bit of production from his bench unit. With the Mavericks still playing their starters and Golden State reverting to their bench in the fourth quarter, the Warriors shockingly went on a 31-11 run over the course of nine or so minutes to cut Dallas’ lead to just ten points late in the game!

Ultimately, the Mavericks were able to hold on and win by ten, but simply coming back in this game with the guys on the end of their bench leaves Golden State with momentum after a loss in Dallas.

Now heading back home in a close out scenario with yet another chance to reach the NBA Finals, the Golden State Warriors will be extremely motivated to seal the deal in front of what is arguably the best home court advantage in the entire league.

Will the Warriors get the job done and head to their sixth NBA Finals in the last eight seasons or will the Mavericks surprisingly extend this series again?

Here's how to watch Thursday’s game, with gametimes and TV, lineups, bios and other must-know details.

How to watch Mavericks vs. Warriors

WHO : Dallas Mavericks (1-3) vs. Golden State Warriors (3-1)

: Dallas Mavericks (1-3) vs. Golden State Warriors (3-1) WHAT : NBA Playoffs, Western Conference Finals - Game 5 (Warriors lead 3-1)

: NBA Playoffs, Western Conference Finals - Game 5 (Warriors lead 3-1) WHEN : 9:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, May 26

: 9:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, May 26 WHERE : Chase Center, San Francisco, California

: Chase Center, San Francisco, California TV : TNT

: TNT Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Key Stats & Facts For Mavericks vs. Warriors

The Mavericks and Warriors faced off four times during the regular season with Dallas winning three of the four games played by an average margin of 10.7 points.

The Warriors finished the regular season ranking first in defensive rating and third in points allowed per game (105.5), while the Mavericks finished the regular season ranking fifteenth in offensive rating and second in defensive rating.

Golden State is 39-10 at home this season and Dallas is 26-24 on the road, including the postseason.

Luka Doncic has scored at least 30 points in 15 of the last 22 games he has played in, dating back to the regular season.

Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry are averaging a combined 64.2 points per game in the playoffs this year.

What Happened In Game 4?

May 24, 2022 - Mavericks 119, Warriors 109

From the opening tip of this game, the Dallas Mavericks could not miss from beyond-the-arc. As a team, Dallas shot 46.5% from three-point range and they finished the game +30 from deep. Luka Doncic led the way with 30 points, 14 rebounds, 9 assists, 2 steals and 2 blocks, but the story in this one was the production from all of Dallas’ role players. Dorian Finney-Smith had 23 points, Reggie Bullock had 18 points, Maxi Kleber had 13 points and the big factor was that these three guys went a combined 12-20 from three-point range. For Golden State, Stephen Curry had 20 points, as their bench stepped up with 51 total points in this game, sparking a late game comeback attempt while down as many as 29 points.

Key Stats From Game 4:

Golden State went 10-28 (35.7%) and Dallas went 20-43 (46.5%) from three-point range in Game 4.

The Warriors turned the ball over 8 times, resulting in 9 points for the Mavericks. Dallas turned the ball over 8 times that resulted in 6 points for Golden State.

The Mavericks recorded 30 assists on a total of 41 made shots (73.2%), whereas the Warriors recorded 26 assists on a total of 41 made shots (63.4%).

Latest Injury News:

Warriors: James Wiseman (knee) - OUT, Andre Iguodala (back/neck) - OUT, Gary Payton II (elbow) - OUT, Otto Porter Jr. (foot) - QUESTIONABLE

Mavericks: Tim Hardaway Jr. (foot) - OUT

Projected Starters:

PROJECTED MAVERICKS STARTERS:

G Luka Doncic , 6-7 guard: 28.4 points, 9.1 rebounds, 8.7 assists

, 6-7 guard: 28.4 points, 9.1 rebounds, 8.7 assists G Jalen Brunson , 6-6 guard: 17.0 points, 4.3 assists

, 6-6 guard: 17.0 points, 4.3 assists F Reggie Bullock , 6-6 forward: 8.6 points, 3.5 rebounds

, 6-6 forward: 8.6 points, 3.5 rebounds F Dorian Finney-Smith , 6-7 forward: 11.0 points, 4.7 rebounds

, 6-7 forward: 11.0 points, 4.7 rebounds C Dwight Powell, 6-10 center: 8.7 points, 4.9 rebounds

PROJECTED WARRIORS STARTERS:

G Stephen Curry , 6-2 guard: 25.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 6.3 assists

, 6-2 guard: 25.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 6.3 assists G Klay Thompson , 6-6 guard: 20.4 points, 3.9 rebounds

, 6-6 guard: 20.4 points, 3.9 rebounds F Andrew Wiggins , 6-7 forward: 17.2 points, 4.5 rebounds

, 6-7 forward: 17.2 points, 4.5 rebounds F Draymond Green , 6-6 forward: 7.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, 7.0 assists

, 6-6 forward: 7.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, 7.0 assists C Kevon Looney, 6-9 center: 6.0 points, 7.3 rebounds

Betting Odds:

The Warriors are currently 7-point favorites over the Warriors as of Thursday morning, according to Fanduel.com.

The over/under for this matchup is currently set at 215.5 total points.

What to watch for:

The Golden State Warriors are looking to make it back to the NBA Finals for the sixth-time in the last eight seasons.

The Dallas Mavericks are looking to make it back to the NBA Finals for the first-time since 2011.

Jordan Poole has taken a tremendous leap in his third season with the Warriors, averaging 18.5 points, 4.0 assists and shooting 36.4% from three-point range during the regular season.

Golden State is 47-10 this season when they score at least 110 points, including the playoffs, and Dallas is 37-6 when scoring at least 110 points.

The Mavericks and Warriors have played a total of 10 playoff games and just one playoff series all-time. The Warriors are 7-3 against the Mavericks in the playoffs, including this year, and Golden State beat them in the first-round of the 2007 NBA Playoffs in their lone playoff series.

