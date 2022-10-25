How to Watch Mavericks-Pelicans Game On Tuesday

The Dallas Mavericks and New Orleans Pelicans are two teams looking to prove that they are real title contenders in the Western Conference this season and they will meet for the first time during the 2022-23 NBA season on Tuesday, October 25 in New Orleans.

Leading from start-to-finish, the Mavericks defeated the Memphis Grizzlies 137-96 on Saturday for their first victory of the year. Luka Doncic finished the game with 32 points, 7 rebounds and 10 assists, as Christian Wood had yet another big game off-the-bench, scoring 25 points and grabbing 12 rebounds.

Coming off their trip to the Western Conference Finals a few months ago, the Mavericks have once again proven that they will be a tough team to play night-in and night-out thanks to their stellar defense, which currently ranks second in the league in both opponent’s points per game and defensive rating so far this year.

For the Pelicans, they could be entering this game short-handed, especially with the likes of Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson and Herbert Jones all on the injury report. Ingram was placed in the NBA’s concussion protocols on Monday afternoon, Zion Williamson is dealing with a hip contusion and Herb Jones underwent an MRI for an undisclosed right knee injury on Monday.

At full strength though, this Pelicans team has shown flashes of their full-potential and they will undoubtedly be a tough team to beat, especially in their home arena.

The 2022-23 NBA season has begun and here is how to watch Tuesday’s game with gametimes and TV, lineups, bios and other must-know details.

How to watch Mavericks vs. Pelicans

WHO: Dallas Mavericks (1-1) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (2-1)

7:30 p.m. ET, Tuesday, October 25, 2022 WHERE: Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana TV: TNT

TNT Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Key Stats & Facts For Mavericks vs. Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans lost 122-121 in overtime to the Utah Jazz on Sunday night, marking their first loss of the season.

Pelicans’ Brandon Ingram is in the NBA’s concussion protocols.

Luka Doncic is averaging 33.5 points per game through two games, ranking him fourth in the league in scoring early on this season.

The Mavericks won three of their four regular season meetings against the Pelicans last season by an average of 18.3 points per game in their three victories.

Last Matchup:

February 17, 2022 - Mavericks 125, Pelicans 118

Luka Doncic scored 49 points in a game twice a season ago and in the Mavericks final regular season meeting against the Pelicans, Doncic scored 49 points on 17-35 shooting, including seven made three-pointers. On the other side of the floor, CJ McCollum had a dazzling game for New Orleans with 38 points on 7-10 shooting from deep, but it was not enough to get past Dallas. As a team, the Mavericks outscored the Pelicans by 21 points from the three-point line in this game, while the Pelicans outrebounded the Mavs 48-38.

Latest Injury News:

Mavericks: Davis Bertans (knee) - OUT, Frank Ntilikina (ankle) - OUT

Pelicans: Kira Lewis Jr. (knee - ACL) - OUT, Brandon Ingram (concussion) - OUT, Herbert Jones (knee) - QUESTIONABLE, Zion Williamson (hip) - QUESTIONABLE

Projected Starters:

PROJECTED MAVERICKS STARTERS:

G Luka Doncic , 6-foot-7 guard: 33.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, 8.0 assists

, 6-foot-7 guard: 33.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, 8.0 assists G Spencer Dinwiddie , 6-5 guard: 15.0 points, 2.5 assists

, 6-5 guard: 15.0 points, 2.5 assists F Reggie Bullock , 6-6 forward: 9.0 points, 2.5 rebounds

, 6-6 forward: 9.0 points, 2.5 rebounds F Dorian Finney-Smith , 6-7 forward: 6.0 points, 4.0 rebounds

, 6-7 forward: 6.0 points, 4.0 rebounds C JaVale McGee, 7-0 center: 4.5 points, 5.0 rebounds

PROJECTED PELICANS STARTERS:

G CJ McCollum , 6-3 guard: 23.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 6.7 assists

, 6-3 guard: 23.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 6.7 assists G/F Herbert Jones (Q) , 6-8 guard/forward: 7.3 points, 3.3 rebounds

, 6-8 guard/forward: 7.3 points, 3.3 rebounds F Trey Murphy III , 6-9 forward: 13.3 points, 7.0 rebounds

, 6-9 forward: 13.3 points, 7.0 rebounds F Zion Williamson (Q) , 6-6 forward: 22.0 points, 6.7 rebounds

, 6-6 forward: 22.0 points, 6.7 rebounds C Jonas Valanciunas, 6-11 center: 17.0 points, 13.0 rebounds

Betting Odds:

The Mavericks are currently 4.5-point favorites over the Pelicans as of Monday night, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

The over/under for this matchup has not been set yet.

What to watch for:

Luka Doncic is one of the favorites to win the 2022-23 NBA Most Valuable Player award and is off to a fast start this season, averaging 33.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, 8.0 assists.

The Pelicans and Mavericks are two teams many are expecting to make the playoffs this season.

The Mavericks are 50-24 all-time against the Pelicans.

New Orleans is currently averaging 125.0 points per game this season, third in the NBA, and Dallas is currently allowing an average of 101.5 points per game to their opponents, second in the NBA.

