How to Watch Mavericks at Suns Game 5 on Tuesday

The first two games of this Western Conference Semifinals series between the Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns went to Phoenix.

The next two games of this series went to Dallas.

Now, we head back to Phoenix for Game 5 of this series tied 2-2 and all of a sudden, this is a “Best-of-3” series!

Home court has not been broken yet, but every single Game 5 in the playoffs is always a different animal than the first four games. Following their Game 3 and Game 4 victories, the Mavericks definitely own all the momentum heading into Tuesday night's showdown.

On Sunday, everything went wrong for the Suns from foul calls to missing open shots, while everything that could have gone right for the Mavericks went right.

Luka Doncic did not need to have a heroic performance for his team to win and Dorian Finney-Smith looks like the hottest player in this series right now after shooting 8-12 from three-point range in Game 4.

The Suns look frazzled and very frustrated right now after not getting any of the foul calls they wanted down in Dallas, so it will be very interesting to see how this veteran team responds.

Championship teams are always built in games following a loss and Phoenix is not just an ordinary team. This group won 64 games during the regular season and Monty Williams was just recently named the NBA’s Coach of the Year, so if we know anything, it is that this group is going to be extremely motivated for Game 5.

Who will take this pivotal game of the series on Tuesday night?

Here's how to watch Sunday’s game, with gametimes and TV, lineups, bios and other must-know details.

How to watch Mavericks vs. Suns

WHO : Dallas Mavericks (2-2) vs. Phoenix Suns (2-2)

: Dallas Mavericks (2-2) vs. Phoenix Suns (2-2) WHAT : NBA Playoffs, Western Conference Semifinals - Game 5 (Series tied 2-2)

: NBA Playoffs, Western Conference Semifinals - Game 5 (Series tied 2-2) WHEN : 10:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, May 10

: 10:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, May 10 WHERE : Footprint Center, Phoenix, Arizona

: Footprint Center, Phoenix, Arizona TV : TNT

: TNT Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Key Stats & Facts For Mavericks vs. Suns

The Mavericks and Suns faced off three times during the regular season with the Suns winning all three matchups, two of which were on their home court.

The Suns finished the regular season ranking fourth in offensive rating and fifth in defensive rating, while the Mavericks finished the regular season ranking fifteenth in offensive rating and second in defensive rating.

Phoenix is 36-10 at home this season and Dallas is 25-21 on the road, including the postseason.

Luka Doncic has scored at least 30 points in ten of the last fifteen games he has played in, dating back to the regular season.

Dorian Finney-Smith is shooting 14-29 (48.3%) from three-point range in this series.

What Happened In Game 4?

May 8, 2022 - Mavericks 111, Suns 101

The Suns were never able to settle down into a groove offensively, Chris Paul fouled out early and the Mavericks could not miss from three-point range when it mattered most. This was the story of Game 4 and Dallas came away with a 111-101 victory to even this series at 2-2. Luka Doncic scored 26 points, but the secondary production showed up once again, as Dorian Finney-Smith, Jalen Brunson combined for 42 points in the starting rotation and then Dallas got a combined and much-needed 33 points from Davis Bertans, Maxi Kleber and Spencer Dinwiddie off-the-bench.

Key Stats From Game 4:

Phoenix went 9-25 (36.0%) and Dallas went 20-44 (45.5%) from three-point range in Game 4.

The Suns turned the ball over 17 times, resulting in 23 points for the Mavericks. Dallas turned the ball over 11 times that resulted in 9 points for Phoenix.

The Mavericks recorded 22 assists on a total of 38 made shots (57.9%), whereas the Suns recorded 27 assists on a total of 39 made shots (69.2%).

Latest Injury News:

Mavericks: Tim Hardaway Jr. (foot) - OUT

Suns: Dario Saric (knee) - OUT, Torrey Craig (elbow) - PROBABLE

Projected Starters:

PROJECTED MAVERICKS STARTERS:

G Luka Doncic , 6-7 guard: 28.4 points, 9.1 rebounds, 8.7 assists

, 6-7 guard: 28.4 points, 9.1 rebounds, 8.7 assists G Jalen Brunson , 6-6 guard: 17.0 points, 4.3 assists

, 6-6 guard: 17.0 points, 4.3 assists F Reggie Bullock , 6-6 forward: 8.6 points, 3.5 rebounds

, 6-6 forward: 8.6 points, 3.5 rebounds F Dorian Finney-Smith , 6-7 forward: 11.0 points, 4.7 rebounds

, 6-7 forward: 11.0 points, 4.7 rebounds C Dwight Powell, 6-10 center: 8.7 points, 4.9 rebounds

PROJECTED SUNS STARTERS:

G Chris Paul , 6-0 guard: 14.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, 10.8 assists

, 6-0 guard: 14.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, 10.8 assists G Devin Booker , 6-5 guard: 26.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.8 assists

, 6-5 guard: 26.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.8 assists F Mikal Bridges , 6-6 forward: 14.2 points, 4.2 rebounds

, 6-6 forward: 14.2 points, 4.2 rebounds F Jae Crowder , 6-6 forward: 9.4 points, 5.3 rebounds

, 6-6 forward: 9.4 points, 5.3 rebounds C Deandre Ayton, 6-11 center: 17.2 points, 10.2 rebounds

Betting Odds:

The Suns are currently 6-point favorites over the Mavericks as of Tuesday morning, according to Fanduel.com.

The over/under for this matchup is currently set at 213 total points.

What to watch for:

The Phoenix Suns have made the playoffs for just the second-time in the last twelve seasons, looking to make the NBA Finals in back-to-back years.

The Dallas Mavericks have won their first playoff series since they won the NBA Finals back in 2011.

The Suns had six different players average at least 10.0 points per game during the regular season.

Phoenix is 55-7 this season when they score at least 110 points, including the playoffs, and Dallas is 34-5 this season.

The Mavericks and Suns have played a total of 16 playoff games and two playoff series all-time. The two teams are 8-8 against one another all-time in the playoffs, including this year, and have split their two playoff series in 2005 (Suns in 6) and 2006 (Mavericks in 6).

