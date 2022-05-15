How to Watch Mavericks at Suns Game 7 on Sunday

Entering this Western Conference Semifinals series, many thought that the Phoenix Suns, the defending Western Conference champions, would easily handle Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks, but that has not been the case.

Six games later, we are all knotted up at 3-3 and Phoenix will host Dallas for Game 7 on Sunday with a trip to the Western Conference Finals on the line!

While home court has not mattered much in the Milwaukee Bucks versus Boston Celtics Eastern Conference Semifinals series, home court has mattered a lot in this series, as no team has won on the road.

The Suns have struggled a lot on the road this series, getting outscored by 46 points in Dallas, but they are 3-0 at home and the Suns are outscoring the Mavericks by 57 points in the desert.

You never know what to expect in a Game 7 though and if we know one thing, it is that the Mavericks are going to give it their all against the league’s top team.

In Game 6, the Mavs trounced the Suns by 27 points and really frustrated Phoenix with the way they defended them. Chris Paul was held in check once again and as a team, the Suns turned the ball over 22 times!

Luka Doncic led the way for Dallas with 33 points and 11 rebounds, but Reggie Bullock had 19 points, Jalen Brunson had 18 points and Spencer Dinwiddie stepped up off-the-bench with 15 points, all of which came from three-point range.

Getting these key secondary contributors offensively at home for the Mavericks has been vital, but they have yet to piece things together on the road.

Can Dallas carry their momentum from Game 6 into the final game of this series on Sunday or will the Suns hold strong in front of a sold out crowd at home?

Here's how to watch Sunday's game, with gametimes and TV, lineups, bios and other must-know details.

How to watch Mavericks vs. Suns

WHO : Dallas Mavericks (3-3) vs. Phoenix Suns (3-3)

: Dallas Mavericks (3-3) vs. Phoenix Suns (3-3) WHAT : NBA Playoffs, Western Conference Semifinals - Game 7 (Series tied 3-3)

: NBA Playoffs, Western Conference Semifinals - Game 7 (Series tied 3-3) WHEN : 8:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, May 15

: 8:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, May 15 WHERE : Footprint Center, Phoenix, Arizona

: Footprint Center, Phoenix, Arizona TV : TNT

: TNT Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Key Stats & Facts For Mavericks vs. Suns

The Mavericks and Suns faced off three times during the regular season with the Suns winning all three matchups, two of which were on their home court.

The Suns finished the regular season ranking fourth in offensive rating and fifth in defensive rating, while the Mavericks finished the regular season ranking fifteenth in offensive rating and second in defensive rating.

Phoenix is 37-10 at home this season and Dallas is 25-22 on the road, including the postseason.

Luka Doncic has scored at least 30 points in 11 of the last 17 games he has played in, dating back to the regular season.

Dorian Finney-Smith is shooting 17-37 (45.9%) from three-point range in this series.

What Happened In Game 6?

May 12, 2022 - Mavericks 113, Suns 86

Never able to get comfortable and in a groove offensively in Game 6, the Suns fell on the road 113-86 to the Mavericks in a game that they could not hold onto the basketball to save their lives. Chris Paul and Devin Booker combined to turn the ball over 13 times in this one and the Suns also found themselves in foul trouble, as Deandre Ayton and Chris Paul each ended the game with 5 fouls and Devin Booker had 4 fouls. For Dallas, Luka Doncic once again had a spectacular game with 33 points, 11 rebounds and 8 assists, as Jalen Brunson, Reggie Bullock and Spencer Dinwiddie combined to score 52 points around the All-Star.

Key Stats From Game 6:

Phoenix went 6-18 (33.3%) and Dallas went 16-39 (41.0%) from three-point range in Game 6.

The Suns turned the ball over 22 times, resulting in 29 points for the Mavericks. Dallas turned the ball over 7 times that resulted in 6 points for Phoenix.

The Mavericks recorded 18 assists on a total of 35 made shots (51.4%), whereas the Suns recorded 18 assists on a total of 31 made shots (58.1%).

Latest Injury News:

Mavericks: Tim Hardaway Jr. (foot) - OUT

Suns: Dario Saric (knee) - OUT

Projected Starters:

PROJECTED MAVERICKS STARTERS:

G Luka Doncic , 6-7 guard: 28.4 points, 9.1 rebounds, 8.7 assists

, 6-7 guard: 28.4 points, 9.1 rebounds, 8.7 assists G Jalen Brunson , 6-6 guard: 17.0 points, 4.3 assists

, 6-6 guard: 17.0 points, 4.3 assists F Reggie Bullock , 6-6 forward: 8.6 points, 3.5 rebounds

, 6-6 forward: 8.6 points, 3.5 rebounds F Dorian Finney-Smith , 6-7 forward: 11.0 points, 4.7 rebounds

, 6-7 forward: 11.0 points, 4.7 rebounds C Dwight Powell, 6-10 center: 8.7 points, 4.9 rebounds

PROJECTED SUNS STARTERS:

G Chris Paul , 6-0 guard: 14.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, 10.8 assists

, 6-0 guard: 14.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, 10.8 assists G Devin Booker , 6-5 guard: 26.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.8 assists

, 6-5 guard: 26.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.8 assists F Mikal Bridges , 6-6 forward: 14.2 points, 4.2 rebounds

, 6-6 forward: 14.2 points, 4.2 rebounds F Jae Crowder , 6-6 forward: 9.4 points, 5.3 rebounds

, 6-6 forward: 9.4 points, 5.3 rebounds C Deandre Ayton, 6-11 center: 17.2 points, 10.2 rebounds

Betting Odds:

The Suns are currently 6.5-point favorites over the Mavericks as of Sunday morning, according to Fanduel.com.

The over/under for this matchup is currently set at 205 total points.

What to watch for:

The Phoenix Suns have made the playoffs for just the second-time in the last twelve seasons, looking to make the NBA Finals in back-to-back years.

The Dallas Mavericks have won their first playoff series since they won the NBA Finals back in 2011.

The Suns had six different players average at least 10.0 points per game during the regular season.

Phoenix is 56-7 this season when they score at least 110 points, including the playoffs, and Dallas is 35-5 this season.

The Mavericks and Suns have played a total of 18 playoff games and two playoff series all-time. The two teams are 9-9 against one another all-time in the playoffs, including this year, and have split their two playoff series in 2005 (Suns in 6) and 2006 (Mavericks in 6).

Related stories on NBA basketball