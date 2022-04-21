How To Watch Mavericks at Jazz Game 3 On Thursday

The Dallas Mavericks defeated the Utah Jazz 110-104 in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series and now, we have the makings of what could be a very intriguing series!

There were a lot of doubters in the Mavericks’ ability to win a playoff game without Luka Doncic, but Jalen Brunson stepped up on Monday night to carry his team to a win.

Brunson finished the game with 41 points (6-10 3PT) and he also had 8 rebounds and 5 assists. All night long, Jalen Brunson was the driving force of the Mavericks' offense and the Jazz really had no answers for him.

As a team, Dallas shot 22-47 (46.8%) from three-point range and they finished the game +33 from the three-point line, which ultimately proved to be the difference.

For the Utah Jazz, Donovan Mitchell scored a team-high 34 points and Bojan Bogdanovic stayed hot with 24 points, but the rest of Utah’s starting rotation did not show up and they really did not get much production from their bench other than Jordan Clarkson.

While they lost Game 1, the Mavericks have looked very comfortable in this series defensively and while Luka Doncic may still remain sidelined due to a calf strain, they proved to everyone in Game 2 that they are more than capable of fighting with the Jazz for all 48 minutes of every single game.

Can the Mavericks go to Utah in Game 3 and reclaim home court advantage with a win?

Here's how to watch Thursday’s game, with gametimes and TV, lineups, bios and other must-know details.

How to watch Jazz vs. Mavericks

WHO : Dallas Mavericks (1-1) vs. Utah Jazz (1-1)

: Dallas Mavericks (1-1) vs. Utah Jazz (1-1) WHAT : First Round Western Conference Playoffs - Game 3 (Series tied 1-1)

: First Round Western Conference Playoffs - Game 3 (Series tied 1-1) WHEN : 9:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, April 21

: 9:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, April 21 WHERE : Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City, Utah

: Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City, Utah TV : NBA TV

: NBA TV Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Key Stats & Facts For Mavericks vs. Jazz

The Jazz and Mavericks faced off four times during the regular season with the two teams each winning two games at home.

The Mavericks finished the regular season ranking second in points allowed per game (104.7), while the Jazz finished the regular season ranking seventh in points per game (113.6).

Utah is 29-12 at home this season, compared to Dallas being 23-18 on the road.

Without Luka Doncic in both the regular season and playoffs, the Mavericks are 9-10 overall.

What Happened In Game 2?

April 21, 2022 - Mavericks 110, Jazz 104

In Game 2, the Jazz outscored the Mavericks 50-28 in the paint, but Dallas outscored Utah 66-33 from the three-point line. Utah also outrebounded Dallas 50-31 in this game. Jalen Brunson had his best playoff performance of his career, pouring in 41 points on 15-25 shooting, 6-10 from three-point range.

Key Stats From Game 2:

Dallas went 22-47 (46.8%) from three-point range, as Utah went 11-29 (37.9%).

The Mavericks turned the ball over just 3 times, resulting in 44 points for the Jazz. Utah turned the ball over 10 times that resulted in 12 points for Dallas.

Utah recorded 19 assists on a total of 38 made shots (50%), whereas Dallas recorded 22 assists on 39 made shots (56.4%).

Latest Injury News:

Jazz: Udoka Azubuike (ankle/foot) - OUT, Trent Forrest (foot) - OUT

Mavericks: Tim Hardaway Jr. (foot) - OUT, Frank Ntilikina (illness) - OUT, Luka Doncic (calf) - QUESTIONABLE

Projected Starters:

PROJECTED MAVERICKS STARTERS:

G Luka Doncic (Q) , 6-7 guard: 28.4 points, 9.1 rebounds, 8.7 assists

, 6-7 guard: 28.4 points, 9.1 rebounds, 8.7 assists G Jalen Brunson , 6-6 guard: 17.0 points, 4.3 assists

, 6-6 guard: 17.0 points, 4.3 assists F Reggie Bullock , 6-6 forward: 8.6 points, 3.5 rebounds

, 6-6 forward: 8.6 points, 3.5 rebounds F Dorian Finney-Smith , 6-7 forward: 11.0 points, 4.7 rebounds

, 6-7 forward: 11.0 points, 4.7 rebounds C Dwight Powell, 6-10 center: 8.7 points, 4.9 rebounds

PROJECTED JAZZ STARTERS:

G Mike Conley , 6-1 guard: 13.7 points, 5.3 assists

, 6-1 guard: 13.7 points, 5.3 assists G Donovan Mitchell , 6-1 guard: 25.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, 5.3 assists

, 6-1 guard: 25.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, 5.3 assists F Bojan Bogdanovic , 6-7 forward: 18.1 points, 4.3 rebounds

, 6-7 forward: 18.1 points, 4.3 rebounds F Royce O’Neale , 6-4 forward: 7.4 points, 4.8 rebounds

, 6-4 forward: 7.4 points, 4.8 rebounds C Rudy Gobert, 7-1 center: 15.6 points, 14.7 rebounds

Betting Odds:

The Jazz are currently 6.5-point favorites over the Mavericks as of Thursday morning.

The over/under for this matchup is currently set at 210.5 total points.

What to watch for:

The Dallas Mavericks have not won a playoff series since they went on to win their only title in franchise history in 2011.

Reigning Sixth-Man of the Year Jordan Clarkson has continued to be one of the best bench scorers in the NBA, as the Jazz guard led the league in bench points during the regular season with 1,244 total points scored off-the-bench.

Utah is 33-11 this season when they make at least 15 three-pointers, whereas Dallas is 23-5, including the postseason.

The Jazz are 4-7 all-time against the Mavericks in the playoffs, including this year. Dallas is 2-0 in playoff series against Utah.

