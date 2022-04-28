How To Watch Mavericks at Jazz Game 6 On Thursday

The Dallas Mavericks defeated the Utah Jazz 102-77 in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series and now, Dallas is just one win away from securing their first playoff series win since 2011.

In what turned out to be a very lopsided game, the Mavericks ran away with Game 5 not only thanks to their defensive intensity, but because of Luka Doncic’s craft on the offensive-end of the floor.

Doncic scored a game-high 33 points on 11-22 shooting from the floor and he also added 13 rebounds and 5 assists to his name as well in Monday’s win for Dallas.

Utah was held to just 37.7% shooting from the floor in this game and they were held to just 3-30 (10%) from three-point range over the course of 48 minutes of play.

To make matters even worse for the Jazz, All-Star Donovan Mitchell left the game early due to a left hamstring injury in the fourth quarter.

Mitchell said after the game that he would be alright and on Thursday, the Jazz announced that he is “good-to-go” for Game 6 despite dealing with some soreness due to the bilateral quadriceps contusion the team's medical staff has diagnosed him with.

The Jazz now have their backs up against the wall, facing a scenario in which they will have to beat one of the best defensive teams in the league in back-to-back games to keep their season alive and potentially avoid their franchise collapsing from within.

Can Utah extend this series to a decisive Game 7 or will Dallas close out this first-round series on the road?

Here's how to watch Thursday’s game, with gametimes and TV, lineups, bios and other must-know details.

How to watch Mavericks vs. Jazz

WHO : Dallas Mavericks (3-2) vs. Utah Jazz (2-3)

: Dallas Mavericks (3-2) vs. Utah Jazz (2-3) WHAT : First Round Western Conference Playoffs - Game 6 (Mavericks lead 3-2)

: First Round Western Conference Playoffs - Game 6 (Mavericks lead 3-2) WHEN : 10:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, April 28

: 10:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, April 28 WHERE : Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City, Utah

: Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City, Utah TV : TNT

: TNT Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Key Stats & Facts For Mavericks vs. Jazz

The Jazz and Mavericks faced off four times during the regular season with the two teams each winning two games at home.

The Mavericks finished the regular season ranking second in points allowed per game (104.7), while the Jazz finished the regular season ranking seventh in points per game (113.6).

Utah is 30-13 at home this season, compared to Dallas being 24-19 on the road, including the playoffs.

What Happened In Game 5?

April 25, 2022 - Mavericks 102, Jazz 77

Between Donovan Mitchell being banged up and the Jazz just not making shots from the perimeter, Game 5 was a very long night for Utah. As for the Mavericks though, their defense and offense seems to look very comfortable right now, as Luka Doncic is showing no signs of limitations from his calf injury that kept him out a couple of games earlier in this series. Utah was held to just 3-30 from three-point range in Game 5, as the Mavericks were +27 from beyond-the-arc.

Key Stats From Game 5:

Dallas went 12-43 (27.9%) from three-point range, as Utah went 3-30 (10.0%).

The Mavericks turned the ball over 11 times, resulting in 7 points for the Jazz. Utah turned the ball over 13 times that resulted in 21 points for Dallas.

Utah recorded 12 assists on a total of 29 made shots (41.4%), whereas Dallas recorded 16 assists on 37 made shots (43.2%).

Latest Injury News:

Jazz: Udoka Azubuike (ankle/foot) - OUT, Trent Forrest (foot) - OUT, Donovan Mitchell (quad) - PROBABLE

Mavericks: Tim Hardaway Jr. (foot) - OUT

Projected Starters:

PROJECTED MAVERICKS STARTERS:

G Luka Doncic , 6-7 guard: 28.4 points, 9.1 rebounds, 8.7 assists

, 6-7 guard: 28.4 points, 9.1 rebounds, 8.7 assists G Jalen Brunson , 6-6 guard: 17.0 points, 4.3 assists

, 6-6 guard: 17.0 points, 4.3 assists F Reggie Bullock , 6-6 forward: 8.6 points, 3.5 rebounds

, 6-6 forward: 8.6 points, 3.5 rebounds F Dorian Finney-Smith , 6-7 forward: 11.0 points, 4.7 rebounds

, 6-7 forward: 11.0 points, 4.7 rebounds C Dwight Powell, 6-10 center: 8.7 points, 4.9 rebounds

PROJECTED JAZZ STARTERS:

G Mike Conley , 6-1 guard: 13.7 points, 5.3 assists

, 6-1 guard: 13.7 points, 5.3 assists G Donovan Mitchell (P) , 6-1 guard: 25.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, 5.3 assists

, 6-1 guard: 25.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, 5.3 assists F Bojan Bogdanovic , 6-7 forward: 18.1 points, 4.3 rebounds

, 6-7 forward: 18.1 points, 4.3 rebounds F Royce O’Neale , 6-4 forward: 7.4 points, 4.8 rebounds

, 6-4 forward: 7.4 points, 4.8 rebounds C Rudy Gobert, 7-1 center: 15.6 points, 14.7 rebounds

Betting Odds:

The Jazz are currently 1-point favorites over the Jazz as of Thursday morning, according to Fanduel.com.

The over/under for this matchup is currently set at 209.5 total points.

What to watch for:

The Dallas Mavericks have not won a playoff series since they went on to win their only title in franchise history in 2011.

Reigning Sixth-Man of the Year Jordan Clarkson has continued to be one of the best bench scorers in the NBA, as the Jazz guard led the league in bench points during the regular season with 1,244 total points scored off-the-bench.

Utah is 33-11 this season when they make at least 15 three-pointers, whereas Dallas is 24-6, including the postseason.

The Jazz are 5-9 all-time against the Mavericks in the playoffs, including this year. Dallas is 2-0 in playoff series against Utah.

Related stories on NBA basketball