How to Watch Day 2 NBA Summer League Games in Las Vegas on Friday
LAS VEGAS, Nev. — We're off and rolling in the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. The highlight the first night was a matchup of Cooper Flagg and Bronny James, and there's plenty of action on tap for Friday.
Ace Bailey, the former Rutgers star who the No. 5 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft by the Utah Jazz, makes his summer league debut on Friday. Washington Wizards newcomers Tre Johnson (Texas) and Will Riley (Illinois) are in action for the first time as well on Friday.
There are eight games on Friday in Day 2 of the summer showcase, which runs through July 20. Here is the complete schedule, with opponents, game times, locations and national TV outlets. Many of the games are televised on local channels as well.
Results will be updated in real time.
NBA Summer League, Day 2
- Memphis Grizzlies vs. Boston Celtics, 4 p.m. ET. Where: Cox Pavilion. TV: NBA TV. Streaming: ESPN-Plus.
- Atlanta Hawks vs. Miami Heat, 4:30 p.m. ET. Where: Thomas & Mack Center. TV: ESPN2. Streaming: ESPN-Plus.
- Detroit Pistons vs. New York Knicks, 6 p.m. ET. Where: Cox Pavilion. TV: NBA TV. Streaming: ESPN-Plus.
- Utah Jazz vs. Charlotte Hornets, 7 p.m. ET. Where: Thomas & Mack Center. TV: ESPN. Streaming: ESPN-Plus.
- Chicago Bulls vs. Toronto Raptors, 8 p.m. ET. Where: Cox Pavilion. TV: NBA TV. Streaming: ESPN-Plus.
- Washington Wizards vs. Phoenix Suns, 9 p.m. ET. Where: Thomas & Mack Center. TV: ESPN. Streaming: ESPN-Plus.
- Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Clippers, 10 p.m. ET. Where: Cox Pavilion. TV: NBA TV. Streaming: ESPN-Plus.
- Golden State Warriors vs. Portland Trail Blazers, 9 p.m. ET. Where: Thomas & Mack Center. TV: ESPN2. Streaming: ESPN-Plus.
Thursday's Best: Buzzer beater for Bouyea
Sure, it's just the summer, but dramatic finishes are still fun. Milwaukee's Jamaree Boueay had the biggest last-second moment on Thursday when he hit a step-back three-pointer at the buzzer to help the Bucks beat the Denver Nuggets. Here's the highlight:
Bouyea played his college ball at San Francisco from 2017-22 and has been bouncing around the NBA and G League since. The Bucks are his fifth organization in five years.
Thursday Results (Day 1)
- Minnesota Timberwolves 98, New Orleans Pelicans 91
- Indiana Pacers 116, Cleveland Cavaliers 115
- Oklahoma City Thunder 90, Brooklyn Nets 81
- Sacramento Kings 84, Orlando Magic 81
- Dallas Mavericks 87, Los Angeles Lakers 85
- Milwakee Bucks 90, Denver Nuggets 89
- San Antonio Spurs 111, Philadelphia 76ers 70
