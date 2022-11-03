How to Watch Nuggets-Thunder Game On Thursday

The Nuggets have had good and bad moments early on this season, as they have been looking to integrate new faces and players into their rotations. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has been a key perimeter weapon for them, Bruce Brown has started to look more comfortable in his role off-the-bench and both Michael Porter Jr. and Jamal Murray are working their way back from injuries.

Just 1-3 on the road this season, the Nuggets will be looking to fix some of their early mistakes to avoid falling to .500 on the season.

On the other side of things though, the Thunder are now 4-3 after beginning the year 0-3 thanks to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and his emergence as a possible first-time All-Star in this league.

Gilgeous-Alexander is amongst the league leaders in scoring and when they are healthy, the Thunder can be a dangerous team to play because of their intensity on the defensive-end of the floor.

Denver has won three of the last five meetings against Oklahoma City dating back to last season, but can the Thunder snap this streak and even up this season series?

Here is how to watch Thursday night’s game with gametimes and TV, lineups, bios and other must-know details.

How to watch Nuggets vs. Thunder

WHO: Denver Nuggets (4-3) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (4-3)

Denver Nuggets (4-3) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (4-3) WHEN: 8:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, November 3, 2022

8:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, November 3, 2022 WHERE: Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: NBA TV

Key Stats & Facts For Nuggets vs. Thunder

The Denver Nuggets are coming off of a 121-110 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are coming off a 116-108 win against the Orlando Magic on Tuesday night.

Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has scored at least 24 points in every game he has played in this season, including four games with 30-plus points.

The Nuggets are one of the league’s best three-point shooting teams, as they currently rank fifth in the NBA in three-point shooting percentage (39.4%).

Denver defeated Oklahoma City 122-117 in their first meeting this season on October 22.

Last Matchup:

October 22, 2022 - Nuggets 122, Thunder 117

Despite 28 points and 7 assists from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the Thunder were unable to get past the Nuggets, as Denver’s starters combined for 89 points, led by Michael Porter Jr. and his 22-point night. Nikola Jokic recorded his second triple-double of the season in this game with 19 points, 16 rebounds and 13 assists for Denver. The Nuggets made 20 three-pointers as a team in this game, outscoring the Thunder by 15 points from the perimeter.

Latest Injury News:

Nuggets: Ish Smith (calf) - QUESTIONABLE, Bones Hyland (hip) - QUESTIONABLE

Thunder: Chet Holmgren (foot) - OUT

Projected Starters:

PROJECTED NUGGETS STARTERS:

G Jamal Murray , 6-foot-3 guard: 12.0 points, 2.0 rebounds

, 6-foot-3 guard: 12.0 points, 2.0 rebounds G Kentavious Caldwell-Pope , 6-5 guard: 11.3 points, 4.0 rebounds

, 6-5 guard: 11.3 points, 4.0 rebounds F Michael Porter Jr. , 6-10 forward: 18.5 points, 7.5 rebounds

, 6-10 forward: 18.5 points, 7.5 rebounds F Aaron Gordon , 6-8 forward: 13.7 points, 6.4 rebounds

, 6-8 forward: 13.7 points, 6.4 rebounds C Nikola Jokic, 6-11 center: 21.0 points, 11.1 rebounds, 8.4 assists

PROJECTED THUNDER STARTERS:

G Shai Gilgeous-Alexander , 6-6 guard: 31.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 6.8 assists

, 6-6 guard: 31.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 6.8 assists G Josh Giddey , 6-8 guard: 12.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 6.3 assists

, 6-8 guard: 12.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 6.3 assists G/F Luguentz Dort , 6-3 guard/forward: 14.0 points, 3.9 rebounds

, 6-3 guard/forward: 14.0 points, 3.9 rebounds G/F Jalen Williams , 6-6 guard/forward: 48.0 points, 1.3 rebounds

, 6-6 guard/forward: 48.0 points, 1.3 rebounds F/C Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, 6-9 forward/center: 7.0 points, 3.6 rebounds

Betting Odds:

The betting odds for this game has yet to be released by FanDuel Sportsbook.

What to watch for:

The Nuggets currently rank 14th in the league in offensive rating, but just 26th in the league in defensive rating.

The Thunder currently rank 26th in the league in offensive rating and 4th in the league in defensive rating.

Oklahoma City is 101-91 all-time against Denver.

The Nuggets are currently averaging 114.1 points per game this season, 16th in the NBA, and the Thunder are currently allowing an average of 110.9 points per game to their opponents, 11th in the NBA.

