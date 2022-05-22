How to Watch Warriors at Mavericks Western Conference Finals Game 3 on Sunday

The Golden State Warriors and the Dallas Mavericks will play Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals on Sunday. Here’s how to watch, with gametime and TV information, lineups, bios, plus other key information pertaining to both teams.

After losing by 25 points in Game 1 of this Western Conference Finals series, many expected the Dallas Mavericks to come out firing in Game 2 against the Golden State Warriors.

On Friday, Dallas did just that, starting the game on a 10-2 run and taking a 16-point lead at one point in the first quarter. Luka Doncic and Jalen Brunson were cooking on offense early on, as the two guards combined to score 26 of their team’s 32 total points in the opening quarter of play!

The Mavericks continued to play well on both ends of the floor throughout the first-half and while the Warriors fought back at times, Luka Doncic and the Mavericks led by 14 points at halftime.

This was the last time they felt comfortable in this game.

As soon as the second-half started in Game 2, the Warriors seemed to have a different energy to them and instead of trying to get all of the points they needed on one shot or one possession, they slowly started chipping away at Dallas’ lead by attacking the interior.

Dallas had no answers for Golden State’s success attacking the paint off of pick-and-roll sets and while they occasionally hit some three-pointers, the Warriors did almost all of their damage on the interior during the third quarter.

Down by just two points entering the fourth quarter, Golden State owned all the momentum and the “Super Splash Brothers” of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole put this game away.

The Warriors outscored the Mavericks 68-44 in the second-half of Game 2 to come back from a 19-point deficit and take a 2-0 series lead. Curry, Thompson and Poole were all locked in during the second-half, but Kevon Looney was the MVP of this game for the Warriors, as he scored 21 points, his first 20-point game of his career, and also secured 12 rebounds, five of which came on the offensive-end of the floor.

Out of all the talent Golden State has, Kevon Looney has been the most impactful player for them through these first two games in the Western Conference Finals, leaving Jason Kidd, Luka Doncic and the Mavericks scrambling for answers heading home facing a “must-win” scenario entering Game 3.

Will Dallas be able to make the right adjustments on their home floor to win their first game of this series or will the Warriors take a 3-0 series lead, basically ending this series before it even got a chance to get going?

Here's how to watch Sunday’s game, with gametimes and TV, lineups, bios and other must-know details.

How to watch Warriors vs. Mavericks

WHO : Golden State Warriors (2-0) vs. Dallas Mavericks (0-2)

: Golden State Warriors (2-0) vs. Dallas Mavericks (0-2) WHAT : NBA Playoffs, Western Conference Finals - Game 3 (Warriors lead 2-0)

: NBA Playoffs, Western Conference Finals - Game 3 (Warriors lead 2-0) WHEN : 9:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, May 22

: 9:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, May 22 WHERE : American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas TV : TNT

: TNT Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Key Stats & Facts For Warriors vs. Mavericks

The Mavericks and Warriors faced off four times during the regular season with Dallas winning three of the four games played by an average margin of 10.7 points.

The Warriors finished the regular season ranking first in defensive rating and third in points allowed per game (105.5), while the Mavericks finished the regular season ranking fifteenth in offensive rating and second in defensive rating.

Dallas is 34-13 at home this season and Golden State is 24-22 on the road, including the postseason.

Luka Doncic has scored at least 30 points in 13 of the last 20 games he has played in, dating back to the regular season.

Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry are averaging a combined 65.8 points per game in the playoffs this year.

What Happened In Game 2?

May 20, 2022 - Warriors 126, Mavericks 117

While they led by 19 points at one point in the first-half, the Dallas Mavericks completely unraveled on both ends of the floor in the second-half against the Golden State Warriors in Game 2. They stopped moving the ball on offense, they could not hit a shot to save their lives and defensively, Dallas was getting picked apart on the interior by Kevon Looney and the entire Warriors’ roster. Luka Doncic (42) and Jalen Brunson (31) combined to score 73 points for Dallas, but Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole combined for 70 points and Kevon Looney had one of the best games of his career for Golden State with 21 points and 12 rebounds. Looney ended up being the difference-maker in the game for the Warriors, as Golden State outscored the Mavericks 62-30 in the paint and outrebounded them 43-30.

Key Stats From Game 2:

Golden State went 14-28 (50%) and Dallas went 21-45 (46.7%) from three-point range in Game 1.

The Warriors turned the ball over 16 times, resulting in 11 points for the Mavericks. Dallas turned the ball over 12 times that resulted in 11 points for Golden State.

The Mavericks recorded 22 assists on a total of 37 made shots (59.5%), whereas the Warriors recorded 33 assists on a total of 46 made shots (71.7%).

Latest Injury News:

Warriors: James Wiseman (knee) - OUT, Andre Iguodala (back/neck) - OUT, Gary Payton II (elbow) - OUT, Andrew Wiggins (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

Mavericks: Tim Hardaway Jr. (foot) - OUT

Projected Starters:

PROJECTED WARRIORS STARTERS:

G Stephen Curry , 6-2 guard: 25.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 6.3 assists

, 6-2 guard: 25.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 6.3 assists G Klay Thompson , 6-6 guard: 20.4 points, 3.9 rebounds

, 6-6 guard: 20.4 points, 3.9 rebounds F Andrew Wiggins (Q) , 6-7 forward: 17.2 points, 4.5 rebounds

, 6-7 forward: 17.2 points, 4.5 rebounds F Draymond Green , 6-6 forward: 7.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, 7.0 assists

, 6-6 forward: 7.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, 7.0 assists C Kevon Looney, 6-9 center: 6.0 points, 7.3 rebounds

PROJECTED MAVERICKS STARTERS:

G Luka Doncic , 6-7 guard: 28.4 points, 9.1 rebounds, 8.7 assists

, 6-7 guard: 28.4 points, 9.1 rebounds, 8.7 assists G Jalen Brunson , 6-6 guard: 17.0 points, 4.3 assists

, 6-6 guard: 17.0 points, 4.3 assists F Reggie Bullock , 6-6 forward: 8.6 points, 3.5 rebounds

, 6-6 forward: 8.6 points, 3.5 rebounds F Dorian Finney-Smith , 6-7 forward: 11.0 points, 4.7 rebounds

, 6-7 forward: 11.0 points, 4.7 rebounds C Dwight Powell, 6-10 center: 8.7 points, 4.9 rebounds

Betting Odds:

The Mavericks are currently 2-point favorites over the Warriors as of Sunday morning, according to Fanduel.com.

The over/under for this matchup is currently set at 218.5 total points.

What to watch for:

The Golden State Warriors are looking to make it back to the NBA Finals for the sixth-time in the last eight seasons.

The Dallas Mavericks are looking to make it back to the NBA Finals for the first-time since 2011.

Jordan Poole has taken a tremendous leap in his third season with the Warriors, averaging 18.5 points, 4.0 assists and shooting 36.4% from three-point range during the regular season.

Golden State is 47-10 this season when they score at least 110 points, including the playoffs, and Dallas is 36-6 when scoring at least 110 points.

The Mavericks and Warriors have played a total of 8 playoff games and just one playoff series all-time. The Warriors are 6-2 against the Mavericks in the playoffs, including this year, and Golden State beat them in the first-round of the 2007 NBA Playoffs in their lone playoff series.

