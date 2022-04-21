How To Watch Warriors at Nuggets Game 3 On Thursday

The Golden State Warriors defeated the Denver Nuggets 126-106 in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series and now, Denver finds themselves in trouble down 0-2 in this series.

In Game 1, the Warriors pulled away from the Nuggets in the second-half and Game 2 was very reminiscent of this, as Golden State outscored Denver 69-55 in the second-half on Monday night.

Outside of Nikola Jokic, no Nuggets player scored more than 12 points and Aaron Gordon is really struggling to find his footing against a stifling Warriors’ defense so far.

For Golden State, Stephen Curry once again came off-the-bench, as they continued to go with the hot hand in their backcourt in Jordan Poole.

In Game 2, Curry ended up with 34 points in 23 minutes off-the-bench, but the story was once again focused on Poole and his performance, as the third-year guard put up 29 points on 10-16 shooting, 5-9 from three-point range.

All night long, Jordan Poole dissected the Denver Nuggets’ defense, leaving their coaching staff without answers and causing an in-game altercation to occur in the Nuggets’ huddle during a timeout.

Heading into Game 3, the Nuggets look very dysfunctional and if they fail to win on Thursday night, this series may very well be over.

Will Denver put up a good fight in Game 3 or will the Warriors run away with this series?

Here's how to watch Thursday’s game, with gametimes and TV, lineups, bios and other must-know details.

How to watch Warriors vs. Nuggets

WHO : Golden State Warriors (2-0)vs. Denver Nuggets (0-2)

: Golden State Warriors (2-0)vs. Denver Nuggets (0-2) WHAT : First Round Western Conference Playoffs - Game 3 (Warriors lead 2-0)

: First Round Western Conference Playoffs - Game 3 (Warriors lead 2-0) WHEN : 10:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, April 21

: 10:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, April 21 WHERE : Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado

: Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado TV: TNT

TNT

Key Stats & Facts For Warriors vs. Nuggets

The Nuggets and Warriors faced off four times during the regular season with Denver winning three games by an average of 3.7 points.

The Warriors finished the regular season ranking first defensive rating and third in points allowed per game (105.5), while the Nuggets finished the regular season ranking sixth in offensive rating and tenth in points per game (112.7).

Denver is 23-18 at home this season and Golden State is 22-19 on the road.

Klay Thompson has been looking like his old All-Star self as of late for the Warriors, scoring 30-plus points in four of his last eight games.

What Happened In Game 2?

April 16, 2022 - Warriors 126, Nuggets 106

Stephen Curry asserted his dominance over the Nuggets, coming off-the-bench and scoring 34 points in just 23 minutes of play. However, the story in this one was once again focused on Jordan Poole, who had another big night with 29 points in just his second playoff game. Poole continues to be a focal point for the Warriors and as a team, Golden State shot 17-40 (42.5%) from the three-point line, scoring 12 more points than the Nuggets from long-range.

Key Stats From Game 2:

Golden State went 17-40 (42.5%) from three-point range, as Denver went 13-36 (36.1%).

The Nuggets turned the ball over 18 times, resulting in 25 points for the Warriors. Golden State turned the ball over 9 times that resulted in 8 points for Denver.

The Warriors recorded 27 assists on a total of 46 made shots (58.7%), whereas the Nuggets recorded 20 assists on 37 made shots (54.1%).

Latest Injury News:

Nuggets: Jamal Murray (knee) - OUT, Michael Porter Jr. (back) - OUT

Warriors: James Wiseman (knee) - OUT, Andre Iguodala (neck) - PROBABLE

Projected Starters:

PROJECTED WARRIORS STARTERS:

G Stephen Curry , 6-2 guard: 25.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 6.3 assists

, 6-2 guard: 25.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 6.3 assists G Klay Thompson , 6-6 guard: 20.4 points, 3.9 rebounds

, 6-6 guard: 20.4 points, 3.9 rebounds F Andrew Wiggins , 6-7 forward: 17.2 points, 4.5 rebounds

, 6-7 forward: 17.2 points, 4.5 rebounds F Draymond Green , 6-6 forward: 7.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, 7.0 assists

, 6-6 forward: 7.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, 7.0 assists C Kevon Looney, 7-0 center: 6.0 points, 7.3 rebounds

PROJECTED NUGGETS STARTERS:

G Monte Morris , 6-2 guard: 12.6 points, 4.4 assists

, 6-2 guard: 12.6 points, 4.4 assists G Will Barton , 6-6 guard: 14.7 points, 4.8 rebounds

, 6-6 guard: 14.7 points, 4.8 rebounds F Aaron Gordon , 6-8 forward: 15.0 points, 5.9 rebounds

, 6-8 forward: 15.0 points, 5.9 rebounds F Jeff Green , 6-8 forward: 10.3 points, 3.1 rebounds

, 6-8 forward: 10.3 points, 3.1 rebounds C Nikola Jokic, 6-11 center: 27.1 points, 13.8 rebounds, 7.9 assists

Betting Odds:

The Warriors are currently 1.5-point favorites over the Nuggets as of Thursday morning.

The over/under for this matchup is currently set at 224 total points.

What to watch for:

The Golden State Warriors are looking to win their first playoff series win since 2019 when they advanced to the NBA Finals.

Jordan Poole has taken a tremendous leap in his third season with the Warriors, averaging 18.5 points, 4.0 assists and shooting 36.4% from three-point range during the regular season.

Golden State is 41-9 this season when they score at least 110 points, Denver is 38-9, including the postseason.

The Nuggets and Warriors have played one playoff series all-time with the Warriors winning this series 4-2 in 2013.

