How to Watch Warriors-Magic Game On Thursday

The Golden State Warriors have begun the 2022-23 season 0-4 on the and they will be looking to get their first win away from home on Thursday night in Orlando against a young and hungry Orlando Magic team.

Stephen Curry has been fantastic early on this year for the Warriors and is coming off a game where he recorded his first triple-double of the season, 10th in his career, but Golden State’s defense has been the main storyline thus far.

They rank 29th in the league in opponent’s point per game after ranking third in this category a season ago and the Warriors rank just 25th in the league in defensive rating. Golden State will be looking to correct their mistakes on that end of the court against the less-experienced Magic.

Led by rookie first overall pick Paolo Banchero, the Magic are definitely not a terrible team, but they have been plagued by injuries. As a result, Bol Bol has stepped up in the starting lineup for this team and has proven to be one of the better overall shot blockers in the NBA.

The Magic have only won one game, but they are not to be looked over and they are capable of pulling off an upset on any given night. Will they move the Warriors to 0-5 on the road this year or will Golden State get their first road win of the season?

Warriors vs. Magic

WHO: Golden State Warriors (3-5) vs. Orlando Magic (1-7)

Golden State Warriors (3-5) vs. Orlando Magic (1-7) WHEN: 7:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, November 3, 2022

7:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, November 3, 2022 WHERE: Amway Center, Orlando, Florida

Amway Center, Orlando, Florida TV: NBA League Pass

Key Stats & Facts For Warriors vs. Magic

The Golden State Warriors are coming off of a 116-109 loss to the Miami Heat on Tuesday night.

The Orlando Magic are coming off a 116-108 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night.

Warriors’ Stephen Curry recorded his 10th career triple-double against the Heat on Tuesday, recording 23 points, 13 rebounds and 13 assists.

The Magic are a solid defensive team this year, as they rank 12th in opponent’s points per game (111.0) and sixth in blocks per game (6.1).

Golden State and Orlando split their two meetings during the 2021-22 season with both teams winning on their home floor.

Last Matchup:

March 22, 2022 - Magic 94, Warriors 90

In a low scoring affair near the end of the season, the Warriors fell 94-90 to the Magic, as Wendell Carter Jr. led the way for Orlando with 19 points and 8 rebounds. Stephen Curry did not play for the Warriors and as a result, Jordan Poole stepped up into the starting lineup with 26 points and 6 assists. Despite losing the game, the Warriors outrebounded the Magic 48-39 in this game.

Latest Injury News:

Warriors: Andre Iguodala (hip) - OUT, Donte DiVincenzo (hamstring) - OUT

Magic: Cole Anthony (oblique) - OUT, Markelle Fultz (toe) - OUT, Gary Harris (knee) - OUT, Jonathan Isaac (knee) - OUT, Moritz Wagner (foot) - OUT, Terrence Ross (knee) - QUESTIONABLE

Projected Starters:

PROJECTED WARRIORS STARTERS:

G Stephen Curry , 6-2 guard: 30.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 6.5 assists

, 6-2 guard: 30.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 6.5 assists G Klay Thompson , 6-6 guard: 13.3 points, 2.7 rebounds

, 6-6 guard: 13.3 points, 2.7 rebounds F Andrew Wiggins , 6-7 forward: 17.8 points, 6.0 rebounds

, 6-7 forward: 17.8 points, 6.0 rebounds F Draymond Green , 6-6 forward: 9.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.4 assists

, 6-6 forward: 9.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.4 assists C Kevon Looney, 6-9 center: 5.7 points, 5.8 points, 6.0 rebounds

PROJECTED MAGIC STARTERS:

G Jalen Suggs , 6-4 guard: 11.0 points, 2.7 assists

, 6-4 guard: 11.0 points, 2.7 assists F Franz Wagner , 6-9 forward: 15.8 points, 4.4 assists

, 6-9 forward: 15.8 points, 4.4 assists F/C Bol Bol , 7-2 forward: 30.3 points, 11.1 points, 7.4 rebounds

, 7-2 forward: 30.3 points, 11.1 points, 7.4 rebounds F Paolo Banchero , 6-10 forward: 21.8 points, 7.6 rebounds

, 6-10 forward: 21.8 points, 7.6 rebounds F/C Wendell Carter Jr., 6-10 forward/center: 16.1 points, 9.5 rebounds

Betting Odds:

The betting odds for this game has yet to be released by FanDuel Sportsbook.

What to watch for:

The Warriors currently rank fifth in the league in three-pointers made per game and first in the league in three-pointers attempted per game.

Magic’s Paolo Banchero has recorded at least 20 points in six of his first eight career games.

Orlando is 34-32 all-time against Golden State.

The Warriors are currently averaging 117.5 points per game this season, 9th in the NBA, and the Magic are currently allowing an average of 111.0 points per game to their opponents, 12th in the NBA.

